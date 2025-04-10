Submit Release
Crime in California Is Trending Downward, New Data Suggests

Preliminary crime data for 29 of California’s law enforcement agencies—representing close to one quarter of the state’s population—points toward broad decreases in violent and property crime in 2024. Aggravated assaults and robberies decreased by about 4% and 5% respectively. For the first year since 2020 auto theft fell, by roughly 12%.

