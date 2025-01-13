Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Joins Republican Governors Advocating Passage of DOGE Efficiencies

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has joined 25 other Republican governors in a letter to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune requesting congressional cooperation when it comes to solidifying into law the efficiencies identified by President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

 

The letter emphasizes a need for the federal government to begin living within its means, and points to successes that Republican governors have had in such efforts within their own states. The letter says in part:

 

“Finding efficiencies in the federal government is an important first step towards the ultimate goal of balancing the federal budget. Washington needs to remove wasteful spending and balance its budget to achieve long-term fiscal stability, promote economic growth, and protect our national security.”

 

Including Gov. Pillen, other governors who signed the letter include: Gov. Kay Ivey (AL), Gov. Mike Dunleavy (AK), Gov. Sarah Sanders (AR), Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL), Gov. Brian Kemp (GA), Gov. Brad Little (ID), Gov. Eric Holcomb (IN), Gov. Kim Reynolds (IA), Gov. Jeff Landry (LA), Gov. Tate Reeves (MS), Gov. Mike Parson (MO), Gov. Greg Gianforte (MT), Gov. Joe Lombardo (NV), Gov. Kelly Ayotte (NH), Gov. Kelly Armstrong (ND), Gov. Mike DeWine (OH), Gov. Kevin Stitt (OK), Gov. Henry Dargan McMaster (SC), Gov. Kristi Noem (SD), Gov. Bill Lee (TN), Gov. Greg Abbott (TX), Gov. Spencer Cox (UT), Gov. Glenn Youngkin (VA), Gov. Jim Justice (WV), and Gov. Mark Gordon (WY).

 

