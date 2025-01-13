NEBRASKA, January 13 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement Regarding New PSC Leadership and Return to Office Resolution

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement concerning recent action by the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC), including the election of new leadership.

“I offer my congratulations to Commissioner Tim Schram and Commissioner Kevin Stocker on their elections last week as chairman and vice chair, respectively. I also express my gratitude to the conservative majority of the commission who voted to return PSC staff to the office by restoring pre-COVID office work policies. This directive was long overdue and catches this independent agency up with the rest of state government which, pursuant to my own executive order (EO 23-17), was ordered back to the workplace.

I call upon the PSC to hold its staff accountable in enforcing this directive, so that taxpayers receive the value and productivity they deserve out of this important agency. The PSC has critical work it its portfolio, including regulating much of Nebraska’s 911 system. That work deserves the full-time, in-person attention of both the commissioners and staff of the agency.”