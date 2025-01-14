Iron Health Acquired by Metronomic, Inc

The acquisition creates a leader in the Digital Women's Health space with an integrated end to end technology and service offering for OB and GYNs

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iron Health is excited to announce its acquisition by Metronomic, Inc., a leading digital health company specializing in building innovative solutions in the maternity space. The acquisition was completed on December 30 2024. This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for Iron Health while maintaining our unwavering commitment to exceptional care delivery and support services.

Iron Health will continue to operate as an independent entity, ensuring no changes to the care delivery model and services Through this acquisition, Iron will leverage Metronomic’s digital health platform and resources to deliver enhanced solutions and services to our clients. The integration of Iron Health’s offerings with Metronomic’s Materno™ Pregnancy management platform allows Iron to Create an end to end offering for women’s health focussed on both the OB and GYN segments.

Leadership Transition: As part of this transition, Iron Health will undergo a leadership change. Dr. Sujith Krishnan, the founder and CEO of Metronomic, will assume the role of CEO at Iron Health. He succeeds Stephanie Winans, the founder and CEO of Iron Health, who will ensure a smooth transition over the next three months. Our dedicated Customer Success team, led by Lydia Valdez, and our Care Delivery team, led by Elizabeth Skafish, will continue in their roles, providing uninterrupted support throughout this process.

A Shared Vision for Women’s Health: This acquisition represents a strengthened commitment to delivering comprehensive women’s health solutions. Together with Metronomic, we aim to redefine care delivery through an integrated and technology-driven approach that empowers women and their care providers.

About Metronomic, Inc.: Metronomic builds technology platforms for patient engagement, telehealth, remote monitoring and care management. Its flagship platform, Materno™, enables OBGYN clinics to seamlessly integrate remote monitoring and care management services, enhancing the reach and impact of clinic-based care.

About Iron Health Inc: Iron was founded in 2022 is a tech-enabled Women’s Health company serving as an extension of OB/GYN practices. Iron Health offers a comprehensive suite of services, including primary care, behavioral health, weight management, and pregnancy support. Iron’s platform facilitates faster access to care, improved care coordination, and increased utilization of ancillary services, aiming to alleviate provider burnout and enhance patient outcomes. Iron Health has raised $8.5M in funding since its inception and was backed by Redesign Health.

We are thrilled about the opportunities this partnership brings and remain committed to our mission under Metronomic’s ownership. We are looking forward to expanding our service offering and fully integrating Metronomic’s technology platform into our offerings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.