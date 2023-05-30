Digital Health Start-up, Metronomic, Working on improving outcomes in pregnancy care through their platform Materno™

Using Telehealth and remote monitoring technology, Materno focuses on early detection of complications like diabetes and pre-eclampsia

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States has the highest Maternal mortality rate among developed countries with 1 in 5 pregnant mothers having some complications. The average cost per pregnancy varies between $8,000 to over $100,000 when complications set in. Gestational Diabetes, pre-eclampsia and preterm births are some of these complications. Effectively Identifying at-risk patients and monitoring them remotely can significantly reduce complications and costs.

Materno, is a platform that has been created with a view to reducing inequities in care and reducing complications from common complications. Materno allows pregnant mothers to stay in touch with their clinical team and help improve maternity care. Metronomic the company that built Materno was founded by Dr Sujith Krishnan who used to be a Surgeon in the UK before he moved into the healthcare technology space.

Dr. Krishnan has been passionate about healthcare technology for decades. After finishing his medical schooling in India, he did his surgical training in the UK before going on to complete his MBA at the Prestigious London Business School. Dr Krishnan has built in-depth cross-cultural knowledge from working in India, Singapore, the UK, and the US healthcare markets. During and after his MBA he has been involved in conceptualizing and building business models that use technology to improve patient care. From his work as a founder for other healthcare startups and also his work as a clinician, Dr Krishnan also has a balanced understanding of what patients really need. Combining this knowledge with his previous clinical experiences, Sujith began designing Materno for the US market. The maternity clinical spend in the US is estimated to be around $160B per year and the market of digital solutions in maternity is estimated to grow to around $11B by 2030.

Materno, is a digital maternity platform that combines the technology elements of AI, predictive analytics and automation, clinical evidence-based care plans and protocols along with a care manager led patient engagement, remote monitoring, and telehealth service. Metronomic is also working with Universities in the US and UK to create and refine AI algorithms to better predict risk of complications. There are several examples in the Materno user base of complications being picked up early leading to successful outcomes for the mother and the baby.

Their business model is based on Insurance reimbursement of between $ 600 to $900 per pregnancy through remote monitoring and care coordination CPT codes. Materno is currently live in many locations, and we reach over a thousand patients. We have raised over $2m dollars from private investors to build the technology, do initial launches and get us to this stage. They continue to actively fundraise to take Materno to a lot more pregnant mothers in need in the United States.

