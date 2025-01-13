As dangerous winds expected in Southern California, state continues augmenting unprecedented resources

According to the National Weather Service, strong, locally damaging winds will affect Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Wednesday. Although these winds will be weaker than those last week, winds will be strong enough to potentially cause explosive fire growth. Since October, the National Weather Service has issued four “Particularly Dangerous Situation” fire weather warnings. The first preceded the Mountain Fire (Ventura County), which destroyed 243 structures. The second preceded the Franklin Fire in Malibu, which destroyed 20 structures. The third preceded the Palisades and Eaton Fires among others, in which thousands of homes have been destroyed as more than 15,000 personnel continue to battle those blazes. The fourth begins today.

State’s all-in response

For seven days now, California has deployed thousands of personnel including firefighters, Cal Guard service members, highway patrol officers and transportation teams, and pieces of firefighting equipment to support the ongoing firefight.

These response efforts include more than 1,900 pieces of firefighting apparatus, including 1,460+ engines, 80+ aircraft, 175+ dozers and 170+ water tenders to aid in putting out the fires.

Over the past week, Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency and issued four executive orders to support communities affected by the ongoing fires, and President Biden quickly approved Governor Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts. The state also received continued federal assistance to combat the Hurst, Eaton, and Palisades Fires.

Californians must stay prepared

Create a plan to protect your people: Follow the guidance of local authorities, learn quick exits from your community, and be ready to go to your safe place.

Pack a go bag: Put together important documents, wallet, phone, medicine and grab a portable radio and flashlight if you need to leave quickly.

Help friends and neighbors: Check on your most vulnerable neighbors and ensure they are prepared to evacuate.

Get emergency alerts: Sign up for local alerts to know if you need to evacuate – go to ca.gov/LAFires

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance: