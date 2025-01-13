Statement from State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball on ...

"We mourn the loss of former New York State Agriculture Commissioner Dick McGuire, who made an enduring impact on New York agriculture throughout his long life. A fierce advocate for farmers and a natural leader, Dick held many positions in agricultural organizations both statewide and nationally, including on the Executive Committee of the American Farm Bureau Federation, as President of New York Farm Bureau, and as Commissioner of Agriculture, a position that I am privileged to hold today. Dick rightfully received many accolades over the years for his tireless efforts to advance agriculture, as he played an important role in shaping agricultural policy and the industry as we know it today. We offer our deepest condolences to Dick’s family and friends; he will be remembered here at the Department for his friendship and service to farmers everywhere, his inspiring leadership and mentorship, his deep commitment to agriculture, and his many accomplishments that helped support and advance New York agriculture."