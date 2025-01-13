New Fort St. James hospital to open for patients

CANADA, January 13 - People in Fort St. James and area will have enhanced access to health care in state-of-the-art surroundings when their new hospital opens on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

”We’re thrilled to announce that the new hospital is opening to patients in Fort St. James, increasing access to health care close to home,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “This facility represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of people in the region; a need that First Nations and local communities have been expressing for decades. We recognized the urgency of replacing the facility and now both the community and workers will benefit from a modern health-care environment in this state-of-the-art facility.”

The new facility is three times the size of the previous hospital and has 27 beds, with 18 long-term care and nine acute-care beds. It has an expanded emergency department with two treatment rooms, a trauma bay and an ambulance bay. In addition, there are bigger laboratory and diagnostic-imaging spaces.

The new hospital is located at 606 Stuart Dr. E. The current Fort St. James health centre will be integrated with the new hospital at this address and will open for patients on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

“Families will receive better access to care closer to home at the new Fort St. James hospital starting tomorrow and for many decades to come,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “Improving access to health care is a priority for our government and that’s why we’re building more hospitals and health-care centres to deliver the services people need.“

First Nations in the area were consulted throughout the design process to help ensure the facility is welcoming to everyone and is reflective of the local Indigenous culture.

“The opening of the new hospital is a vital step forward in ensuring patients get essential medical services close to home and not have to travel to places further away like Prince George,” said Debra Toporowski, parliamentary secretary for rural health. “This new facility also reinforces our government’s commitment in addressing the unique challenges rural residents face around accessing care.”

The previous hospital opened in 1972 and is severely outdated in terms of space, size, functionality and technology. It had 12 beds and no decontamination room or dedicated area to receive, assess or triage patients in the emergency department. That facility had two treatment bays, one trauma room and no ambulance bay.

Discussions about replacing the hospital began in 2008.

"This new facility represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing high-quality health care in the North,” said Colleen Nyce, board chair, Northern Health. “With this new state-of-the-art facility, integrated and accessible services and a dedicated team of health-care professionals, we are well-equipped to meet the needs of patients and their families in Fort St. James and the surrounding area for many years to come.”

The total capital cost of the project is approximately $158 million, including almost $140 million funded by the Province through Northern Health and a contribution of more than $18 million from the Stuart-Nechako Regional Hospital District.

“We are thrilled to see this important new facility open for residents of Fort St. James and the surrounding area,” said Judy Greenaway, chair, Stuart-Nechako Regional Hospital District. “This significant investment will ensure local access to high-quality medical care, as well as provide an upgraded facility to support the attraction and retention of medical staff.”

Demolition of the previous hospital is anticipated to begin in March 2025.

Work has been completed or is underway to plan, build or upgrade 30 hospitals or health facilities, 11 long-term care centres and four cancer centres.

Learn More:

To learn more about capital projects in Northern Health and around the province, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/accessing-health-care/capital-projects

Photos of the old and new hospitals are available online: https://flic.kr/p/2qF7hUG