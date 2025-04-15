New, adaptive mountain-biking trail opens in Alice Lake Park

CANADA, April 15 - A new, beginner-friendly adaptive mountain-biking trail at Alice Lake Park is now open, giving more people better access to local trails and a more inclusive experience.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy active, outdoor recreation, and as more people choose to spend their weekends and holidays in B.C., we are continuing to ensure our parks are welcoming and inclusive,” said Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks. “The South Coaster Adaptive Trail is a fantastic addition to Alice Lake Park, making it easier for people with diverse abilities to explore our beautiful forests.”

The new one-kilometre South Coaster Adaptive Trail is a $180,000 investment from the Government of B.C., in partnership with the Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association (SORCA). It includes wide and smooth terrain to support adaptive mountain-bike users and links to Miki’s Magic and Cardrona trails, opening access to a nine-kilometre adaptive mountain biking loop. Adaptive mountain bikes are specialized bikes designed for riders with diverse mobility needs; they include things such as extra wheels, hand cranks and custom seating.

“SORCA has been working closely with BC Parks staff for approximately six years to bring this trail to fruition,” said Ian Lowe, executive director, SORCA. “Initially, the focus of the trail was to provide a significantly improved experience for less-experienced riders. However, BC Parks amplified SORCA's original vision by making this an adaptive mountain-bike friendly trail, which will be enjoyed by a wide spectrum of riders and user groups.”

The new trail addresses a growing need for mountain-biking trail access in the Sea to Sky region, which continues to be a popular area for people to visit. It builds on recent improvements to Stawamus Chief Park and Garibaldi Park. Parking lots have been expanded at Stawamus Chief and the Diamond Head chain-up lot in Garibaldi to provide more opportunities for people to access these popular parks. Trail upgrades are ongoing at Stawamus Chief Park.

With its trailhead located near the parking lots and campground, the South Coaster links to the Bob McIntosh Memorial Trail, expanding year-round trail options for all mountain bikers in the region.

“Everyone should have access to outdoor recreation, and these trails provide a means to experience the joy and beauty of our region,” said Armand Hurford, mayor of Squamish. “The District of Squamish is committed to building an inclusive community in which all people can thrive. Thank you to BC Parks and the Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association for creating this opportunity and considering the needs of all trail users, with adaptive mountain bike users in mind.”

The upgrades are part of a five-year, $21.5-million provincial investment to increase and improve opportunities for outdoor recreation in B.C. They also support the Province’s renewed and expanded commitment to make BC Parks more inclusive and accessible spaces.

“Our beautiful province is second to none when it comes to recreation and everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy it,” said Dana Lajeunesse, parliamentary secretary for accessibility and MLA for Juan de Fuca-Malahat. “This new trail is a great example of our government working with partners to make sure all people can experience the beauty of B.C. nature, while building an inclusive province that works for everyone.”

Accessibility upgrades continue to be made in parks throughout the province. Universal design standards are incorporated in new campgrounds and recreation expansion projects.

Quick Facts:

There are four different types of adaptive mountain bikes that can be ridden on the South Coaster: cross-country, all-mountain, all-mountain (kneeling) and all-electric.

B.C.’s first purpose-built adaptive mountain-biking trail, Spine Trail in the Kootenays, opened in 2017.

In addition to trails, Alice Lake Park offers 108 campsites, 96 of which are vehicle-accessible.

Learn More:

To learn more about adaptive trail standards, visit: https://kootenayadaptive.wordpress.com/adaptive-mountain-biking-trail-standards/

To learn more about Alice Lake Park, visit: https://bcparks.ca/alice-lake-park/

To learn more about the Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association, visit: https://www.sorca.ca/

To learn more about BC Parks’ Commitment to Inclusion, visit: https://bcparks.ca/about/commitment-to-inclusion/