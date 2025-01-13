Governor Newsom proposes billions in new funding for L.A. firestorm response and recovery

“California is moving heaven and earth to ensure an expedited and successful recovery and rebuild for all Angelenos,” said Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire (D-North Coast). “This early funding is a down payment that will kickstart the clean-up of neighborhoods and start the process of rebuilding lives. And, we’ll do all of this while investing in legal protections for some of our most vulnerable Californians. Time is of the essence, and we are moving with speed with Governor Newsom and Speaker Rivas to get folks the relief and resources they desperately need right now.”

“I’ve seen the devastation firsthand in Altadena, Malibu and the Palisades,” said Speaker of the Assembly Robert Rivas (D-Salinas). “People have lost homes, livelihoods and a sense of security. They are scared and angry, and we must act fast to expedite resources for clean-up and recovery. Our Assembly members in L.A. are listening to their residents and will bring feedback to the discussion as we consider the Governor’s proposal. We must ensure Angelenos and Southern Californians can restore their lives and communities as quickly as possible.”

The Governor’s proclamation signed today expands the scope of the current special session, allowing the Legislature to consider and approve the new funding requests without delay. Specifically, the Governor is requesting the Legislature:

Boost emergency response funding: Provide $1 billion to augment state emergency response funding available to promptly fund costs, which should be eligible for reimbursement by FEMA for emergency response, cleanup, and recovery of areas affected by the January 2025 emergency conditions in the Los Angeles area;

Provide $1 billion to augment state emergency response funding available to promptly fund costs, which should be eligible for reimbursement by FEMA for emergency response, cleanup, and recovery of areas affected by the January 2025 emergency conditions in the Los Angeles area; Help rebuild schools faster: Provide funding for technical assistance to local educational agencies regarding efforts to rebuild and repair schools;

Provide funding for technical assistance to local educational agencies regarding efforts to rebuild and repair schools; Increase preparedness: Accelerate the availability of $1.5 billion in funding for greater preparedness against the threats of firestorms, windstorms, and other natural disasters — adding to the response and recovery funding provided by the federal government.

Over the weekend, the Governor signed two executive orders to boost recovery efforts – one to help Los Angeles rebuild faster and stronger by cutting red tape, and the other to direct fast action on clearing debris and preparing for mudslides and flooding.

State’s all-in response

California has mobilized more than 15,000+ personnel including firefighters, guard servicemembers, highway patrol officers and transportation teams to support the ongoing firefight.

In addition, these response efforts include more than 1,900 pieces of firefighting equipment, including 1,390+ engines, 80+ aircraft, 170+ dozers and 160+ water tenders to aid in putting out the fires.

Last week, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency and he subsequently issued multiple executive orders to support communities affected by the ongoing fires. On Wednesday, President Biden quickly approved Governor Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts. The state also received continued federal assistance to combat the Hurst, Eaton, and Palisades Fires.

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance: