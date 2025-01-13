Submit Release
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Passing of Montgomery County Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins

MARYLAND, January 13 - For Immediate Release: Monday, January 13, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 13, 2025Council President Kate Stewart issued the following statement on behalf of the Council about the passing of Montgomery County Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins who lost his life on January 11 while responding to a house fire in Laurel, Maryland.

"The Council sends its deepest condolences to the family of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins, who lost his life protecting others in the line of duty. Master Firefighter Higgins was a true hero and devoted more than 23 years of his life to serving and safeguarding our community with compassion and care.

"We are committed to providing the Higgins family and our entire Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service with the support they need throughout this difficult time. We will keep Master Firefighter Higgins and his commitment to helping others in our thoughts, and we know those who served with him will continue his legacy. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him."

Release ID: 25-006
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926
Categories: Kate Stewart

