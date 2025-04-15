Montgomery County Leaders Host United in Service and Support Information Session on April 23 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, April 15 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Natali Fani-González

Business development leaders will join Councilmember Fani-González for a virtual information session on Montgomery County’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and opportunities for federal workers

Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González will be joined by Judy Costello, Director of Economic Development Special Projects in the Office of the County Executive, and Martha Jimenez, Program Manager at the Maryland Women’s Business Center, for the fifth virtual United in Service and Support community meeting on Wednesday, April 23 at 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. The meeting will focus on Montgomery County’s diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem and different business opportunities for federal workers and all County residents.

With the federal workforce facing an uncertain future and fundamental rights under attack, our resilient local leaders are coming together to support community members and share essential community resources with residents.

This is the fifth in a series of biweekly online resource sessions hosted by the Montgomery County Council focused on employment, work source development and unemployment benefits, immigration issues, housing assistance, health and wellness, and essential County services. Residents should also visit the Council’s resource webpage which has information on a wide variety of services for Montgomery County residents.

“Montgomery County is home to one of the smartest and most innovative workforces in the country,” said Economic Development Committee Chair Fani-González. “At the Economic Development Committee and in partnership with the County Executive and local business leaders, we have been working hard to better connect these bright minds with the technical, marketing and financial resources to bring their innovations to the market. This webinar will be a fantastic opportunity for displaced federal workers and any others to learn more about our innovation ecosystem and get plugged in.” The online host, a representative from the Montgomery County Council, will have access to read messages in the Q&A feature to protect the privacy of those joining the meeting and ensure a respectful and productive discussion. Residents can also submit a question here at any time.

Simultaneous interpretation in Spanish will be provided. The webinar will also be broadcast on County Cable Montgomery and streamed on the Council's YouTube page.

