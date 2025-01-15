Brandivio Launches Advanced Retail Allocation Platform for Inventory Excellence

Allocations made easy for Fashion Apparel and Footwear

The Brandivio platform addresses the unique needs of the retail allocation market, ensuring apparel footwear retailers have innovative tools to grow and thrive.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandivio, a next generation inventory allocation platform for apparel and footwear retailers, announces its expansion into North America.

Brandivio, already supporting top-tier brands in EMEA, is built by seasoned retail experts to solve critical inventory allocation challenges in fashion and footwear.

Leveraging machine learning, real-time demand signals, and automation, the Brandivio platform optimizes the distribution of products across a retailer's stores and e-commerce channels ensuring the right products are in the right places at the right times, ultimately improving sales and margin performance, customer satisfaction, and inventory efficiency.

Key Benefits of Brandivio:

Advanced Demand Sensing: Predict future demand for short lifecycle products using machine learning native algorithms incorporating hyper-local external datasets to map powerful demand drivers.

Dynamic Inventory Allocation: Adjust inventory in real time at the SKU/location level based on in-season trends to reduce stockouts and overstock situations.

Real-Time Analytics: Drive test and learn strategies, optimize assortment in-season and connect functional teams across the organization with actionable insights for rapid response to market trends.

Automation: Reduce up to 80% of existing manual planning efforts and redirect planner focus towards even greater efficiencies.

Ease of Use: Intuitive workflows ensure rapid adoption without extensive training.

"Retailers can no longer rely on outdated tools or seasonal strategies," said James Townsend, CEO of Brandivio.

"Brandivio democratizes retail data science, enabling brands to level the playing field, compete effectively, and maximize profits in today's fast-paced market."

This launch underscores Brandivio's mission to support U.S. retailers facing tighter margins and increasing competition. "Our platform addresses the unique needs of this market, ensuring retailers have the tools to grow and thrive," added Keith Whaley, SVP of Retail Solutions.

Contact us for a demo at info@brandivio.com or visit Brandivio.com for more.

