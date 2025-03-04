Brandivio Appoints Keith Whaley as Senior Vice President of Retail Solutions to Lead North American Market Expansion

Keith Whaley, Retail Guru Demand Sensing with Brandivio Brandivio Solutions for Fashion Apparel Footwear Specialty Retail

Brandivio Continues North American Expansion with Appointment of Keith Whaley

His expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our customers with leading edge solutions and being an expert partner in helping to unlock operational efficiency and profit.” — James Townsend, CEO of Brandivio

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandivio, a next-generation provider of inventory optimization solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Whaley as Senior Vice President of Retail Solutions. In this role, Whaley will spearhead the company’s growth in the North American market, leveraging his extensive experience in retail technology, inventory management, and merchandise planning.

Whaley brings over two decades of expertise in developing and implementing inventory optimization solutions for retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer businesses. Prior to joining Brandivio, he held leadership roles at Abercrombie & Fitch, Kroger and JustEnough Software where he played a pivotal role in designing and integrating advanced merchandise planning and allocation systems. His strategic insights and hands-on approach have helped retailers maximize sales, optimize stock levels, and drive operational efficiency.

“As we continue to expand Brandivio’s footprint, Keith’s deep industry knowledge and proven leadership will be instrumental in driving our mission to deliver innovative inventory solutions,” said James Townsend, CEO of Brandivio. “His expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our customers with leading edge solutions and being an expert partner in helping to unlock operational efficiency and profit.”

At Brandivio, Whaley will focus on advancing the company’s suite of inventory optimization tools, ensuring seamless technology integration, and collaborating with retailers to enhance their inventory performance. His leadership will support Brandivio’s goal of transforming how retailers approach demand forecasting, replenishment, and allocation.

“I am thrilled to join Brandivio at such a pivotal time in the industry,” said Whaley. “Retailers today face unprecedented challenges in inventory management, and I look forward to helping them harness technology to streamline their operations and improve their bottom line.”

For more information about Brandivio and its innovative retail solutions, please visit www.brandivio.com

