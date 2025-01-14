U.S. Hydrogen Technology Leader GenH2 Selected to Participate in Prestigious Energy Event in Abu Dhabi

GenH2 Greg Gosnell GenH2 CEO

Company Recognized for Global Role in Advancing Commercialization of Liquid Hydrogen

We are pleased that our innovation in liquid hydrogen technology is being recognized and proud to participate in this prestigious global green energy leadership summit.” — Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 , a leader in hydrogen technology infrastructure solutions, has been selected to participate in the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), which will be held from January 14 to 16, 2025, at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, UAE.The World Future Energy Summit is a global think tank powered by innovation, pioneering minds, and groundbreaking insights to advance renewable energy. Bringing together over thirty thousand industry influencers, problem solvers, and cutting-edge solutions, the Summit is focused on creating the blueprints for a sustainable future.GenH2 will be showcased in the Green Hydrogen Innovation Hub, a subset of the WFES that spotlights the current and future solutions that are increasingly important in the global energy transition. The Hub will bring together startups and SMEs from across the entire value chain, including those focused on the production, transport, storage, and use of hydrogen. Influential decision-makers and buyers in attendance will also have the opportunity to source for upcoming and current projects.“We are pleased that our innovation in liquid hydrogen technology is being recognized and proud to participate in this prestigious global green energy leadership summit,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2. “We are eager to share our perspective and gain more insight into global industry trends and developments in green hydrogen.”GenH2 recently marked four years of driving critical innovation in clean, sustainable liquid hydrogen energy solutions. The company’s achievements include breakthroughs in research and development, deploying a mobile liquefaction system, and commissioning the world’s most advanced liquid hydrogen testing and demonstration platform, further advancing the company’s hydrogen infrastructure technology vision.To learn more about liquid hydrogen solutions for advanced clean energy, please visit GenH2.com.About GenH2GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions allow for safe hydrogen liquefaction, zero-loss storage, and transfer. The company focuses on mass-producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.GenH2.com

