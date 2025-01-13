Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 1/13/25-1/17/25
Please note the Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change. All travel for official business will be disclosed after it is complete for the safety of the Attorney General. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, January 13
10:00 am: Law Enforcement Legislative Committee meeting
Location: Online
12:00 pm: Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice (stop-by)
Location: Senate Building
3:10 pm: Meet the Governor’s cabinet
Location: Capitol Board Room
5:30 pm: Utah Parents United introduction
Location: Capitol Board Room
Tuesday, January 14
10:00 am: Division Director Monthly Meeting
Location: Heber M. Wells Building
12:00 pm: Department Briefing
Location: Heber M. Wells Building
1:00 pm: Meet with Civil Department attorneys
Location: Heber M. Wells Building
Wednesday, January 15
10:00 am: Capitol Preservation Board Meeting
Location: Committee Room 445, Utah State Capitol
1:30 pm: Department Briefing
Location: Heber M. Wells Building
Thursday, January 16
11:00 am: Department Briefing
Location: Heber M. Wells Building
Friday, January 17
11:00 am: Division Briefing
Location: Office of the Attorney General, Utah State Capitol
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.