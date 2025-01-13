Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 1/13/25-1/17/25

Please note the Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change. All travel for official business will be disclosed after it is complete for the safety of the Attorney General. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. 

Monday, January 13

10:00 am: Law Enforcement Legislative Committee meeting
Location: Online

12:00 pm: Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice (stop-by)
Location: Senate Building

3:10 pm: Meet the Governor’s cabinet
Location: Capitol Board Room

5:30 pm: Utah Parents United introduction
Location: Capitol Board Room 

Tuesday, January 14

10:00 am: Division Director Monthly Meeting 
Location: Heber M. Wells Building

12:00 pm: Department Briefing
Location: Heber M. Wells Building

1:00 pm: Meet with Civil Department attorneys
Location: Heber M. Wells Building

Wednesday, January 15

10:00 am: Capitol Preservation Board Meeting 
Location: Committee Room 445, Utah State Capitol  

1:30 pm: Department Briefing
Location: Heber M. Wells Building

Thursday, January 16

11:00 am: Department Briefing
Location: Heber M. Wells Building

Friday, January 17 

11:00 am: Division Briefing
Location: Office of the Attorney General, Utah State Capitol

