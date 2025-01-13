Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 1/13/25-1/17/25

January 13, 2025 Please note the Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change. All travel for official business will be disclosed after it is complete for the safety of the Attorney General. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, January 13 10:00 am: Law Enforcement Legislative Committee meeting

Location: Online 12:00 pm: Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice (stop-by)

Location: Senate Building 3:10 pm: Meet the Governor’s cabinet

Location: Capitol Board Room 5:30 pm: Utah Parents United introduction

Location: Capitol Board Room Tuesday, January 14 10:00 am: Division Director Monthly Meeting

Location: Heber M. Wells Building 12:00 pm: Department Briefing

Location: Heber M. Wells Building 1:00 pm: Meet with Civil Department attorneys

Location: Heber M. Wells Building Wednesday, January 15 10:00 am: Capitol Preservation Board Meeting

Location: Committee Room 445, Utah State Capitol 1:30 pm: Department Briefing

Location: Heber M. Wells Building Thursday, January 16 11:00 am: Department Briefing

Location: Heber M. Wells Building Friday, January 17 11:00 am: Division Briefing

Location: Office of the Attorney General, Utah State Capitol

