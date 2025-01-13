Williston Barracks / Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Required

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A1000275

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: January 13, 2025 at approximately 1137 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields / Route 7, Colchester

VIOLATION:

Criminal DLS

Ignition Interlock Required

ACCUSED: Andrew Durkin

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 13, 2025 at approximately 1137 hours the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation and initiated a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Andrew Durkin (27) of Williston, VT. Investigation revealed Durkin’s driver’s license was criminally suspended. Further investigation found the vehicle Durkin was operating was not equipped with an ignition interlock device as ordered by the court.

Durkin was subsequently arrested and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Durkin was released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Driving with a Criminally Suspended License and Operating a Vehicle without and Ignition Interlock Device.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: February 27, 2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Included

