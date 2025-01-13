Williston Barracks / Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Required
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1000275
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 13, 2025 at approximately 1137 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields / Route 7, Colchester
VIOLATION:
- Criminal DLS
- Ignition Interlock Required
ACCUSED: Andrew Durkin
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 13, 2025 at approximately 1137 hours the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation and initiated a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Andrew Durkin (27) of Williston, VT. Investigation revealed Durkin’s driver’s license was criminally suspended. Further investigation found the vehicle Durkin was operating was not equipped with an ignition interlock device as ordered by the court.
Durkin was subsequently arrested and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Durkin was released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Driving with a Criminally Suspended License and Operating a Vehicle without and Ignition Interlock Device.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: February 27, 2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.