Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,710 in the last 365 days.

Severe Drought, Warm Temperatures Affect Rainbow Trout Stocking in South Texas

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

CORPUS CHRISTI – Unusually high water temperatures in Texas have prompted Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) to redirect rainbow trout stockings away from Texas’s southernmost water bodies this year.

The warmer water temperatures have rendered these waterbodies lass suitable for rainbow trout survival, so TPWD’s Inland Fisheries Division Corpus Christi District, which manages fisheries from Guadalupe County to the Rio Grande Valley, is stocking the trout in more suitable waterbodies located within Flour Bluff and north.

In addition, ongoing drought conditions have rendered Lake Corpus Christi, one of the area’s longest-standing trout stocking sites, unsuitable for stocking this year.

Although the trout originally destined for Lake Corpus Christi will be redistributed to other nearby locations, the annual KidFish event at Lake Corpus Christi State Park will still take place as scheduled on Jan. 25. The event offers a variety of booths for visitors to visit. These offer activities such as knot tying, aquatic animal touch tanks, animal furs and skulls touch tables, fish crafts and casting practice.

Lakeview Park Pond in Corpus Christi and Waldron Park Pond in Flour Bluff will each receive 1,000 Rainbow Trout Jan. 14 while Palmetto State Park’s Artesian Pond will receive 750 Rainbow Trout on Feb. 4.

Trout stocking dates and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Be sure to check the 2024-25 Trout Stocking Schedule online before going fishing to confirm the stocking date, check fishing regulations and to find other winter trout stocking program angling tips.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Severe Drought, Warm Temperatures Affect Rainbow Trout Stocking in South Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more