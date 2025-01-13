Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Jan. 13 (published January 13, 2025)

Provide input on 2024 deer populations, observations

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input via an online survey on 2024 deer populations and observations. The survey includes questions about experiences hunters had during the deer hunting season; issues related to damage deer might have done to crops, landscaping or gardens; and other deer-related issues. People can also share their input on proposed boundary changes for deer permit areas 101, 111, 183, 208 and 268.

The Minnesota DNR will use the feedback to shape regulations for the 2025 hunting season. The survey is open through Monday, Feb. 10 and available on the DNR deer management webpage.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on ice fishing with tip-ups, oak wilt prevention

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the winter program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Scott Mackenthun, DNR area fisheries supervisor in Hutchinson, will talk about ice fishing with tips-ups, including what species can be caught, where to set up, what type of bait is used, new regulations to be aware of, and tips to improve catch rate. Tip-up fishing involves a device that holds the bait at a set depth and then flags when a fish takes the bait. Webinar presenters will also mention ice safety information that is also available on the DNR website.

Then, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, Brian Schwingle, DNR forest health program coordinator, will discuss oak wilt. Oak wilt is the biggest disease threat to oaks in Minnesota. Once it infects an oak, it is very expensive to control. Fortunately, there are some important steps property owners can take to reduce risk. Schwingle will share what oak wilt is, how to identify it and how to help prevent its spread.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.