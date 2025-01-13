Minnesota DNR seeks public input on updates to Lake of the Woods Fisheries Management Plan (published January 13, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in Lake of the Woods fisheries to share their thoughts on a draft update of the fisheries management plan for the lake.

This opportunity differs from the scoping survey released in February 2024. The scoping survey guided the management planning process, while this is an opportunity to comment on the draft plan.

The Lake of the Woods Fisheries Management Plan was last updated in 2018. It is important for this update to reflect current public values and attitudes about how the lake should be managed.

The updated master plan will be used to guide management of Lake of the Woods fish populations. It will include management goals, objectives and strategies for the lake for the next 10 years.

Public input opportunities

Minnesota DNR staff will host a joint in-person and virtual public meeting to provide an overview of the plan and its purpose, answer questions, and collect public input. Registration is not required.

The meeting will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Baudette Ambulance Garage Conference Room, 113 1st Ave. SW, Baudette, MN 56623. For people who would like to join virtually, a link to join the webinar is available on the Lake of the Woods page of the Minnesota DNR website.

Review and comment on the plan

The public can obtain a digital copy of the draft update on the Lake of the Woods page. Comments may be submitted by:

Using the online form available at the Lake of the Woods webpage.

Emailing [email protected] .

. Calling Baudette area fisheries staff at 218-395-6040.

Mailing comments to 204 Main St. E, Baudette, MN 56623.

Providing verbal and written comments at the Feb. 5 joint in-person and virtual meeting.

The DNR is accepting comments on the draft master plan through Sunday, Feb. 16.

About the lake

Lake of the Woods is a large lake that is located on the United States-Canada border. Approximately 300,000 acres of Lake of the Woods are located within the U.S. The Minnesota portion of Lake of the Woods includes several distinct basins, including Muskeg Bay, Big Traverse Bay and Little Traverse Bay. Lake of the Woods is a popular recreational fishing destination for both summer and winter anglers. Some of the more popular species anglers target when visiting the lake include walleye, sauger, yellow perch, lake sturgeon and northern pike. Intensive monitoring of the fish populations occurs on an annual basis due to the popularity of this resource.

More information about Lake of the Woods is available on the Minnesota DNR website.