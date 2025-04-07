DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, April 7 (published April 7, 2025)

Stream trout fishing opens statewide April 12

Minnesota’s popular stream trout season opens Saturday, April 12, with quality fishing opportunities in every region of the state. Brook trout and splake fishing also open April 12 on Lake Superior and its tributary streams.

Trout anglers can find information on Minnesota’s trout streams on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ website. Anglers will find helpful learning guides and fishing tips tailored to each of Minnesota’s six trout fishing regions. Anglers can also access StreamFinder, which provides anglers with a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota.

Minnesota has roughly 3,800 miles of designated trout streams. Anglers 18-64 years old fishing on designated trout waters must have a trout stamp validation in addition to an angling license, and a trout stamp validation is required for anglers 18-64 years old to possess trout or salmon they catch on any Minnesota water. Complete trout season details are available at the Minnesota DNR’s fishing page.

Spring turkey hunting begins April 16

Minnesota' turkey hunting begins this month, with opportunities available from Wednesday, April 16, through Saturday, May 31. The season is divided into six hunt periods, A-F.

Wild turkey hunting is popular in Minnesota and turkey hunting — including setting decoys, listening for gobbles and calling to birds — can make for an active and unforgettable experience. For anyone new to the experience, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has how-to guides and videos on a learn-to-hunt webpage.

2025 spring turkey season dates are as follows:

Youth season – April 16-May 31

Archery season – April 16-May 31

A – April 16-22

B – April 23-29

C – April 30-May 6

D – May 7-13

E – May 14-20

F – May 21-31

Hunters who harvest a bird in permit area 507 can help check the health of wild turkeys — and enter for the chance to win a shotgun donated by and and given away in a raffle run by the Minnesota Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation — by submitting samples to DNR wildlife research. More information about how to submit samples, and important season and regulation details about turkey hunting in Minnesota, can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.

Minnesota DNR hosts webinars on southeast trout fishing, preparing a harvested turkey

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the spring program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, April 9, join Vaughn Snook, DNR assistant area fisheries manager, as he talks about southeast Minnesota trout fishing, stream access, how to use water temperature as a consideration in fishing strategy, and of course, tips on how to catch some trout!

Then, on Wednesday, April 16, explore how to prepare a turkey after a successful turkey hunt. Join EJ Dee from the North End Market to explore a variety of recipes, including from the Karen culture. This will be a fun webinar to learn how to cook meals that will impress friends and family.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.