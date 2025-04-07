Minnesota DNR encourages off-highway vehicle riders to prioritize safety (published April 7, 2025)

On the heels of a record number of fatalities in 2024 involving off-highway vehicles, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources urges all riders to prioritize safety wherever they’re riding.

Of the 30 incidents last year, which resulted in 32 fatalities, more than three-quarters occurred on roadways or in ditches. The other seven incidents occurred on private property (four), on a trail (two), and on public property (one). Twenty-six of the operators involved did not have ATV safety certification, which is required of anyone born after July 1, 1987, and who is 12 years or older, to operate on public lands or waters, public road rights-of-way, or state grant-in-aid trails. A list of currently available ATV safety classes can be found on the DNR website.

“Safety certification isn’t just about checking a box – it provides riders the foundational knowledge and skills they need for a lifetime of safe off-highway vehicle riding,” said Bruce Lawrence, DNR Enforcement recreational vehicle coordinator. “While it’s not legally required for all riders, we highly recommend it for anyone who plans to ride. Without a doubt, it’s the best way to ensure a safe ride.”

Among the most common violations conservation officers continue to see is youth riders not wearing helmets. Riders under the age of 18 must wear a DOT-approved helmet, and it’s recommended all riders wear one. Other ways riders can help ensure a safe ride include:

When they’re open, ride only on designated trails. Stay to the right and travel at a safe speed.

Ride sober.

Remember that riders under age 15 are not allowed to operate Class 2 ATVs.

Wear protective gear including goggles, long sleeves, long pants, over-the-ankle boots, gloves and a DOT-approved helmet when riding all types of OHVs.

If an OHV comes with factory installed seatbelts, wear them.

Avoid riding on paved roads except to cross. Do it safely and ensure it’s permitted by law.

Actively supervise young riders as OHVs aren’t toys.

Complete a safety education course.

For more tips on safe riding, visit the ATV safety page of the DNR website.