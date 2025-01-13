CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for sexual assault of a child at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended Juan Carlos Avila, a male U.S. citizen living in Campeche, Mexico, wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault on a child.

“CBP screens all travelers entering the United States. We are committed to bringing in those individuals to face criminal charges, especially those wanted for heinous crimes against children,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On January 11, 2025, 61-year-old Juan Carlos Avila arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge. A CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Avila has been wanted since June of 2009 and is being charged with aggravated sexual assault on a child under 14 years of age, a first-degree felony in the State of Texas.

A Hidalgo police officer arrived to take custody of Avila and transported him to the Hidalgo County jail pending extradition to Harris County.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

