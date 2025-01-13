State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball Delivers State of ...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball on January 9, 2025 delivered the State of Agriculture Address at the 193rd New York State Agricultural Society Annual Forum, outlining the agricultural industry’s progress in 2024 in several key priority areas. The Forum, which is traditionally the oldest and largest agricultural meeting of its kind in the State, took place at the OnCenter in Syracuse, New York. This year’s State of Agriculture address included a special presentation from New York agriculture’s young leaders across the State’s agricultural organizations and programs, including 4-H, New York FFA, Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS), and the Ag Society Ambassador program, highlighting the State’s commitment to strengthening agricultural education and workforce development.

“As we hit the ground running in the new year, I am optimistic about the future of agriculture in New York. With the help of our strong network of partners, and our history of innovation and change, New York’s agricultural industry will continue forward,” said Commissioner Ball. “I have seen real progress for our farmers despite the challenges they continue to face. After hearing today from young people who are venturing into agriculture with high hopes and passion for the industry, I feel more confident than ever that we are all in good hands. Let’s celebrate our wins today, even as we roll up our sleeves to do more.”

With ag education continuing to be a major priority, the Department invited Hannah Brady, an Ag Society Ambassador; Everett Cox, a 4-H student; Anna Maxwell, Secretary for the 2024-2025 New York FFA Association Officer Team; and Rio Marini, Vice President for the MANRRS junior chapter at John Bowne High School, to join the Commissioner in detailing their perspective on critical areas in agriculture, including workforce development, dairy, climate change, and food access.

The Commissioner also highlighted the State’s efforts to provide increased support for agricultural education and agricultural workforce development and the Department’s commitment to build on those successes in 2025. Following the first-ever Youth in Agriculture Conference held in 2024, the State will launch a Blue-Ribbon Panel to Advance Agriculture Education in 2025 and continue its work to promote and support New York’s county fairs and The Great New York State Fair as agricultural education hubs.

In keeping with this year’s Forum theme of “Trends, Tech, and Teachable Moments,” the Commissioner also spoke about the challenges faced by New York farmers on the global, national, and local fronts, and highlighted the many opportunities the agricultural industry has before it. The Commissioner outlined the State’s work to boost the agricultural industry and strengthen the food system, combat climate change, and increase food access for all New Yorkers. These include updates on the State’s $34 million Dairy Modernization grant program; $21 million for a new Alternative Waste Management and Enhanced Precision Feed Program to further the mitigation of agricultural greenhouse gas emissions; the Department’s Climate Resilient Farming Program; the Governor Hochul’s Executive Order 32 directing New York State agencies to increase the percentage of food they source from New York producers to 30 percent; The Beginning Farmer Grant Program and the Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Farmer Grant Program; and many more.

In addition, the Commissioner highlighted the State’s work to combat food insecurity and connect more New York growers with more New York consumers. In his address, Commissioner Ball spoke about the Department’s continued work alongside its many partners to ensure a strengthened food supply chain through several programs and initiatives, including Nourish New York, the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program; the Farm-to-School initiative; the 30% NYS Initiative; the $50 million Regional School Food Infrastructure Grant Program; the FreshConnect Program; the USDA-funded New York Food for New York Families program; and more.

“With some of the best food in the world available right in our own backyard, we are working to increase food security in our communities; develop a strong, local food supply chain right here at home; and ensure all New Yorkers know where their food comes from and can access the nutritious food they need,” Commissioner Ball said. “Food insecurity should not be an inevitable consequence of geography or poverty; we need to see it as a solvable problem. An accurate measure of success for us needs to more than the number of bushels per acre or number of acres planted. We need to focus on how our success in agriculture translates into success in our rural communities and on connecting the dots between those of us who supply the food system and those of us who need access to it.”

Finally, the Commissioner spoke about the Department’s ongoing activities to promote New York producers through the Taste NY and NYS Grown & Certified programs. The Commissioner shared with the group the State’s “Harvested with Heart” marketing campaign, seen across the program’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channel.

A recording of the State of Agriculture speech will be made available on the New York State Agricultural Society’s YouTube channel. A transcript of the Commissioner’s remarks as prepared can be found on the Department’s website at agriculture.ny.gov/2025-state-agriculture-address.

The New York State Agricultural Society Annual Forum brought together representatives from all sectors of the agricultural industry to discuss topics that are crucial to the future of New York agriculture. This year’s forum focused on emerging trends and technological advancements that are helping to shape the future of agriculture.

In addition to a number of education workshops and panels throughout the day, New York State Agricultural Society honors were presented in eight categories throughout the day-long program, including farm safety, journalism, agricultural promotion, FFA Chapter of the Year, next generation farmers, business of the year, distinguished service, and century farms.

About the New York State Agricultural Society

Established in 1832, the mission of the New York State Agricultural Society is to build a robust future for New York’s food, agricultural, and natural resource industries by providing networking and educational opportunities for its strongest advocates, decision-makers, and aspiring leaders. Agriculture is a major economic driver in New York State, generating more than $5 billion worth of annual economic activity statewide and providing a livelihood for residents across all 62 counties. More than 700 members of the New York State Agricultural Society strive to build a better understanding and positive working relationships with neighbors, consumers, and government leaders.