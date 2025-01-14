1st Police Department in Colorado to Use AI-Powered Police Officer Assistant

Avon (CO) Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in the state of Colorado to use TRULEO’s AI-Powered Police Officer Assistant.

AVON, CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avon (CO) Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in the state of Colorado to use TRULEO’s AI-Powered Police Officer Assistant.This game-changing technology will assist Avon PD with automating body-worn camera (BWC) review, coaching and recognition, streamlining reporting, and increasing knowledge of policy and laws.TRULEO’s system will review 100% of the department’s BWC footage. Most U.S. law enforcement agencies review less than 1% of their body camera videos due to limited resources, making positive reinforcement difficult and exacerbating nationwide officer morale, recruiting, and retention challenges. By automating the review process, TRULEO eases the burden of analyzing vast amounts of footage, eliminates supervisor bias, delivers actionable insights, and highlights officers who demonstrate exceptional professionalism.“Through our comprehensive review process, we will provide Avon PD with actionable insights, automated coaching, positive reinforcement, and wellness support,” said Anthony Tassone, TRULEO’s CEO and co-founder. “This leads to improved outcomes for their officers and the community they serve.”The implementation of TRULEO’s technology will also support Avon PD’s commitment to maintaining its accredited agency status. The department has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) since 2012. By simplifying information-gathering processes, TRULEO provides valuable insights that align with accreditation requirements and best practices.TRULEO’s AI-Powered Assistant acts as a virtual partner for officers in the field, offering advanced features such as voice-generated report narratives and real-time policy and records management system (RMS) queries. For reporting, the Assistant takes an officer’s spoken input and provides suggestions for improvements or compliance reminders. For field queries, officers can request information on policies, statutes, or call histories, receiving accurate and timely responses that enhance decision-making.“TRULEO does the heavy lifting so officers can focus on what matters most—serving, protecting, and engaging with the community,” added Tassone.Chief Greg Daly of the Avon Police Department shared his enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasizing the benefits for both officers and the community. "We conducted a pilot with TRULEO and were thoroughly impressed,” said Daly. “Its AI-driven review of our body camera footage ensures we consistently uphold the high standards of professionalism we strive for, seamlessly working in the background to analyze our interactions. TRULEO integrates effortlessly with our Axon body camera system, making it a perfect fit for our operations. As an added bonus, the report dictation feature is exceptional—it handles even a touch of an Irish accent with ease, producing clear, well-formatted narratives from our first-person dictation. TRULEO has exceeded our expectations.”To learn more about TRULEO and its innovative law enforcement technology, visit truleo.co (###)About TRULEO:TRULEO is an AI-powered assistant that an officer speaks with to generate reports, increase knowledge of policy and laws, and provide automated coaching and recognition. TRULEO is the most ethical, unbiased, and evidence-based AI assistant in policing, proven to increase positive outcomes for officers and the communities they serve. TRULEO is proudly 100% made in America, open-sourced, and is incorporated into the curriculum at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Find out more at truleo.co.

