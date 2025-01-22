OpenAI Approves TRULEO’s Use Case: AI-Powered Police Officer Assistant

TRULEO, the transformative artificial intelligence partner for law enforcement, recently signed an enterprise agreement with OpenAI.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRULEO, the transformative artificial intelligence partner for law enforcement, recently signed an enterprise agreement with OpenAI.TRULEO submitted its use case to OpenAI for an AI-Powered Police Officer Assistant and underwent a rigorous, months-long review process. During this evaluation, TRULEO provided detailed workflows, evidence-based efficacy studies, and a civil liberties assessment of its ethical AI use. Following an extensive audit, OpenAI confirmed TRULEO’s compliance with its stringent policies, particularly for critical sectors like law enforcement and public safety technology.TRULEO works directly with OpenAI to ensure they operate within OpenAI’s terms of service. This enterprise agreement underscores TRULEO’s commitment to privacy and ethical practices, including safeguards against surveillance, facial recognition, global keyword searches, or high-stakes automated decisions impacting safety, rights, or well-being.Through this collaboration, TRULEO guarantees:Zero Data Retention (ZDR): Customer data processed by OpenAI is never saved or used for training, ensuring complete privacy and security. ZDR is a privacy-focused principle ensuring data is stored only for the duration of a task and securely deleted afterward, leaving no digital trace. TRULEO secured this commitment from OpenAI, a significant achievement as ZDR is not standard practice. For TRULEO, this is critical to safeguarding law enforcement agencies' sensitive information, maintaining community trust, and ensuring compliance with strict data privacy standards. By upholding these standards, TRULEO confidently expands its services, providing officers with vital tools and support to enhance their effectiveness, wellness, and safety.U.S. Residency for AI Models: All OpenAI models utilized by TRULEO reside in the United States, aligning with stringent data sovereignty and security requirements.100% American-made technology: TRULEO proudly designs and develops all its solutions in the United States, supporting local innovation and jobs.“This collaboration with OpenAI represents a monumental step forward for law enforcement technology,” said Anthony Tassone, CEO/co-founder of TRULEO. “By aligning with OpenAI’s rigorous standards for ethical and responsible AI, we’re redefining what workflows are possible for police officers. Our AI-Powered Police Officer Assistant combines cutting-edge innovation with a steadfast commitment to privacy and trust, empowering officers to focus on their mission while enhancing transparency and community confidence.”TRULEO’s AI-Powered Police Officer AssistantWith a simple voice command—“Hey, TRULEO”—officers can generate report narratives hands-free, inquire about department policies, retrieve historical details from their records management systems and other crucial information directly from their mobile devices or in-car laptops. This innovation promotes officer safety by enabling focus on their surroundings while streamlining decision-making in the field. Agencies can also automate the review of 100% of body-worn camera footage–offering actionable insights, coaching, positive reinforcement, recognition, and wellness support.For more information about TRULEO’s ethical AI solutions, visit truleo.co (###)About TRULEO:TRULEO is an AI-powered assistant that an officer speaks with to generate reports, increase knowledge of policy and laws, and provide automated coaching and recognition. TRULEO is the most ethical, unbiased, and evidence-based AI assistant in policing, proven to increase positive outcomes for officers and the communities they serve. TRULEO is proudly 100% made in America, open-sourced, and is incorporated into the curriculum at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Find out more at truleo.co.

