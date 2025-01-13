Steel Industry Giants Collaborate to Offer Immediate Disaster Relief Solutions for Fire Victims in Southern California

Gilayo® Foundation Logo

Steel Structures Ready to Deploy for Sheltering Thousands of Evacuated Families Amid Wildfires

We have the infrastructure and partnerships in place to deploy these steel structures to Southern California NOW, with capacity to provide hundreds of units each day.” — John Mayo, Co-Founder, Gilayo

AUBURN, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Southern California braces for high winds, expected to reach up to 70mph today, the devastating wildfires continue to spread, threatening lives and leaving thousands of families displaced. While local news focuses on the fires and looting, Gilayo®, an industry leader in modular steel structures, and three of the largest worldwide steel suppliers - Nucor US, Blue Scope Australia, and Groupe Canam Canada are stepping forward with an immediate plan to provide shelter and relief to the victims of these wildfires.

They are ready to deploy steel disaster relief structures at an accelerated rate of hundreds per day for as long as needed. Units could be available as early as 48 hours. These rugged, fireproof, and weather-resistant steel units can be rapidly assembled, without the need for foundations, and will leave minimal environmental impact in areas where they are deployed.

“While California struggles with the immediate crisis, we believe there’s a critical need to act swiftly to provide shelter for those displaced by the fires,” said John Mayo, Co-Founder for Gilayo®. “We have the infrastructure and partnerships in place to deploy these steel structures now, with capacity to provide hundreds of units each day. Our goal is to help people rebuild their lives, not just during this disaster, but for any future events.”

Gilayo®'s modular steel structures, which can be assembled by as few as one or two people in a matter of hours, will be placed in strategic locations such as sports stadiums, where over 200 units can fit comfortably with adequate space for safety. The units are designed to be easily dismantled and reused in future disaster relief efforts, ensuring long-term sustainability and minimizing waste.

In the face of widespread destruction, the steel icons are ready to provide an innovative and scalable solution to the immediate housing crisis.

About Gilayo™

Gilayo® is a global leader in providing modular steel structures designed for disaster relief, military applications, off-grid housing, and more. The company’s patented framing system, the Gilayo® plate, is used by developers, contractors, and steel fabricators worldwide to create durable, scalable solutions. With a commitment to philanthropic efforts, Gilayo® provides environmentally friendly, fireproof, and cost-effective building solutions.

For more information, please visit www.gilayo.com.

