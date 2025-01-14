Fitzgerald’s Nightclub officially named to National Register of Historic Places

FitzGerald’s is the first Illinois music venue on the National Register of Historic Places, celebrating its rich legacy in music, culture, and community.

What started as a search for information became a journey of discovery, uncovering stories that show FitzGerald’s is not just a club; it is a living piece of history.” — Jess King, co-owner of FitzGerald's Nightclub

BERWYN, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FitzGerald’s Nightclub has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. This prestigious United States National Park Service recognition celebrates the venue’s significant contributions to music, culture, and the community. Located in Berwyn, it is the only music venue or nightclub in Illinois and one of only a few in the nation to receive this honor.The National Register of Historic Places is the federal government’s official list of sites, buildings, and landmarks essential to preserving the nation's historical, cultural, and architectural heritage. Overseen by the National Park Service, the registry recognizes locations that have played a vital role in shaping America’s story. The selection process requires extensive documentation, evaluation by local and state authorities, and final federal approval.A Journey of DiscoveryThe effort to secure this designation was spearheaded by club owner and marketing manager Jess King, () who embarked on the project in early 2021. Initially a search for archival photos, her research led to the discovery of a remarkable history that stretched back over a century.“What started as a simple search for information turned into an amazing journey of discovery,” said Jess King, co-owner of FitzGerald’s. “We uncovered stories about this place that we didn’t even know. It became clear that FitzGerald’s isn’t just a music club—it’s a living piece of history. Being recognized by the National Register is truly humbling and inspiring.”For Will Duncan, who purchased FitzGerald’s with King in 2020, the recognition underscores the responsibility he and King felt when they took over the beloved venue.“When FitzGerald’s changed hands, we knew it was more than a business. There was a community surrounding it and a legacy to preserve,” said Will Duncan, co-owner. “This recognition is an honor, but it also reinforces the responsibility we feel to preserve and protect everything that makes this small club special for another 100 years.”Community CelebrationsFitzGerald’s will celebrate this milestone throughout 2025 with events honoring its history and future. An open house on January 28 will kick off the festivities, inviting the community to tour the venue and learn more about its storied past. An official plaque dedication will take place this summer, with additional details to follow.Preserving the Past, Inspiring the FutureFitzGerald’s inclusion on the National Register is a nod to its history. The designation ensures the venue’s unique legacy is safeguarded for years. By joining this esteemed list, FitzGerald becomes part of a nationwide effort to preserve sites that represent the cultural fabric of the United States.About FitzGerald’s NightclubFitzGerald's Nightclub, located at 6615 W. Roosevelt Road in Berwyn, Illinois, has been a cornerstone of live music for over a century. Originally a roadhouse in the early 1900s, it became home to nightclubs like The Hunt Club, which hosted jazz and blues legends such as Turk Murphy, Bob Scobey, and Lil Armstrong. Afterward, it became The Deer Lodge, maintaining its role as a music venue while adding features like pool tables and a fortune teller. In 1980, the FitzGerald family purchased the building and established FitzGerald’s Nightclub, earning national acclaim for its outstanding live music and welcoming atmosphere. Over the years, they expanded the property to include FitzGerald’s Sidebar, a neighborhood cocktail lounge, and private event space.In 2020, Will Duncan and Jess King purchased FitzGerald’s from the FitzGerald family upon retirement. The transition was seamless, preserving the venue’s legacy while introducing fresh energy and ideas to this historic Berwyn landmark. In 2024, FitzGerald's was named to the National Register of Historic Places, cementing its status as a cultural and historical icon.Known for its intimate atmosphere and eclectic music lineup, the club has been hailed as "a musical gem" by The New York Times and has hosted artists across jazz, blues, and roots rock. It has also been featured in iconic films like A League of Their Own and The Color of Money, cementing its cultural significance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.