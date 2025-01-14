planetRE Announces First Agentic AI for Real Estate

New AI Agent services MLS Listing Photo Compliance, Image Piracy and Automated Market Analysis for Agents

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- planetRE, the nation's leading enterprise AI cloud vendor, today announced the launch of Agentic AI for real estate – a first fully automated system to accomplish mission critical and arduous tasks with full autonomy and automation.Agentic AI operates as multi agents to perform an entire process flow with human feedback as needed. These tasks otherwise can take a long time with manual labor degrading time to market. The big difference with Agentic AI is that it is not a LLM wrapper bolted to a CRM like a chat bot but a native AI solution that can autonomously access data from multiple internal and external harmonized data sources as required and use dynamic flows instead of the first-generation static flows. It can choose which LLM to use where and when. E.g. it can tap into one LLM for cost optimization and second one for reasoning or a custom LLM that has best of both. These decisions are made by Agents dynamically in the flow. Sherlock AI is one such a highly trained patent pending multi agent enforcing Listing Photo Compliance and detecting listing piracy in one step thereby reducing liability and bolstering compliance. It uses advanced agents working autonomously using different computer vision algorithms to accomplish the task at hand. Sherlock can adjust to different rules of detection with high flexibility than any other product. It can produce the photo violations and redact automatically at scale during listing input saving hours of manual drudgery.Sherlock Data Piracy is even more complicated. To handle millions of photos that MLSs do, it can spawn them into an Agent Swarms that can detect the duplicate existence on the world wide web, followed by intricate flows for detecting images on URLs, verification and final detection of watermarks and copyrights with a new breed of steganographic techniques. These are multiple agents using multiple computer vision techniques and working in synch to accomplish this task in a few hours for millions of images.Another family of new AI agents announced can prepare home market analysis in seconds for new sellers offering fast time to market. Starting with home address and few comparison markers, it can show AI market analysis with recent sales and comparable. Real Estate Agents can interactively play with comps and/or change markers for different desired results, email to sellers for listing appointment – accomplished in few minutes what would otherwise take hours.These new AI agents can operate as white label APIs, thereby plugging in to any real estate, mortgage enterprise processes."Sherlock Agentic AI has ability to solve a major problem for brokerages related to unauthorized usage of listing assets,'' said Wendi Iglesias, CIO for the Keyes Company, a large brokerage firm in South Florida, with over 4000 agents and member of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. "Using a multi-AI agent solution with autonomy allows for speed and scale. For large brokerages, this would be impossible to do manually due to amount of data that must be processed.".“Agentic AI is magical for the industry”, said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE. ”It offers a new axis of productivity, speed and scale compared to manual alternatives - an absolute necessity to compete and succeed in the new business world”.About planetREplanetRE is privately held enterprise AI software company in Silicon Valley, CA. More information planetRE Sherlock and Agentic AI can be found on planetRE.com.planetRE is a trademark. All other registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.Contact InformationplanetREMedia Inquiry:sales@planetre.com

