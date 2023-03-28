planetRE Rolls out RealEstate ChatGPT

First Enterprise AI platform customized for verticals like real estate using new Generative AI tech for Contents, Imaging, Video, Avatars.
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- planetRE, the nation's leading enterprise cloud vendor, on the eve of the Leading RE Conference in Vegas announced a new Enterprise AI platform Chocolatechips.ai. The platform developed in collaboration with leading researchers globally embeds new technology in AI imaging, video , text and avatars. It can be used by a single user or by teams with permission-based sharing, collaboration of contents.
It is the first platform in the world with optimized deep learning specific to real estate and intends to extend to other leading verticals. Most AI platforms in the market today are generalized and hence a specific domain practitioner takes a longer time adopting it to their business. One of the big challenges is what question to even ask the AI system on an ongoing basis to keep generating meaningful marketing contents.
The new platform has been learning real estate eco-system rapidly related to consumer purchase, rentals, loans, home improvements enabling a quick onboarding and adoption of the new AI Content Generator by practitioners.
These contents can in turn be used within the system to create email, blogs, social media marketing instantly that is now specific to the domain. This step is a precursor to adopt valuable AI tools as it offers a rich library of learning to influence the creation of text, imagery, video. There is voice to text and text to voice embedded with branded agent avatars for personalization with clients. Future versions will see new forms of Synthetic Computing.
“AI tech has been growing at a rapid pace in all fronts” said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE. ”The connection of AI to a business domain practice is crucial to be adopted and this platform offers that bridge. We believe domain specific customizations will accelerate AI within large verticals”.
About planetRE
planetRE is privately held enterprise software company in Silicon Valley, CA. More information about planetRE and Chocolatechips.ai can be found on www.planetre.com and www.chocolatechips.ai respectively.
planetRE is a trademark. All other registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.