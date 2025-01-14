Hot Shot’s Secret® Expands Race Championship Roster in 2024 and Race Series Sponsorships for 2025

Hot Shot’s Secret powers into 2025 looking back on record-breaking wins and championship dominance in numerous series including Ryan Anderson’s Check’n Out Grand National Super Farm championship and Firepunk Diesel’s Cummins-powered Pro Mod championship, Firepunk Diesel holds record for quickest and fastest diesel Pro Mod. -R: Matt Steinmetz, HSS Field Marketing Representative; Ryan Anderson, ‘Check’ n Out’ Hi-Torque Super Farm Tractor HSS Challenge Champion; daughter, Faith Anderson; wife, Megan Anderson; and crew member, DJ McCalla

New world records for Paul Vasko and Larson Miller, new sponsorships, and the biggest wins in diesel motorsports history across multiple series

This year has been incredible with two world firsts and a host of championships across many of our sponsored drivers.” — Kyle Fischer, director of field marketing and partnerships

MT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot’s Secret, the leading manufacturer of diesel motorsport lubricants, additives and oils, announces a stellar 2024 season of world records and championships and an exciting new schedule of series sponsorship for 2025. In addition to serving as a major series sponsor for the Outlaw Diesel Super Series ( ODSS ), National Hot Rod Diesel Association (NHRDA), National Tractor Pulling Association ( NTPA ), Ultimate Callout Challenge (UCC) and the Northwest Dyno Series, Hot Shot’s Secret also ended the year with a host of champions across multiple classes and series.Last year, Hot Shot’s Secret ended the season touting six of seven ODSS named champions. Hot Shot’s Secret ODSS champions for 2024 include Dustin Mintern (ET Bracket), Emanuel Yoder (7.70 Index), Jeremy Stickney (6.70 Index), Brett Marcum (5.90 Outlaw), Paul Cato (Pro Street) and Larson Miller (Pro Mod).Most significantly for diesel motorsports enthusiasts are the two new world records that were set by Larson Miller and Paul Vasko. Firepunk Diesel’s diesel-powered Duster made a record setting 3.85 second pass at 198 mph at No Mercy 15 – lowering the diesel door slammer record previously set by Firepunk Diesel during Lights Out 12 at the Radial Outlaws Racing Series in 2021 at South Georgia Motorsports Park. Vasko, also sponsored by Hot Shot’s Secret, is the first diesel to travel in the 5s in the 1/4 mile with his record setting 5.915 seconds at 229.55 mph. Vasko’s 5 second pass occurred during the World Cup Finals at Maryland International Raceway.For the National Tractor Pulling Association, Hot Shot’s Secret sponsored competitors ended the ‘24 season with a Grand National champion. Ryan Anderson captured the Grand National Hi-Torque Super Farm Tractor championship in his easily distinguishable red and white Check’n Out tractor. Jeff Hirt was named Region VI Modified Mini Champion. In the highly competitive Pro Pulling League circuit, Hirt again captured the Modified Mini championship in his Lil Bare roadster, while Colby Counce and Jed Pettus (Dixie Deere) ended the season as the champion for the Mid-South Pullers 4.1 Pro Stock Tractor class and Caroline Armistead topped the points race for the Mid-South Pullers Pro Stock 4x4 Truck championship.Hot Shot’s Secret NHRDA champions for 2024 include Robin Ridgway (Sportsman), Robby Bowermaster (Super Diesel), Rick Fletes (Super Street) and Phillip Franklin (Pro Street).Kyle Fischer, Hot Shot’s Secret director of field marketing and partnerships, says, “This year has been incredible with two world firsts and a host of championships across many of our sponsored drivers. The almost full sweep at ODSS was a highlight and next year, I predict we will conquer that last milestone. Congratulations to all our sponsored racers. We look forward to 2025 and our new involvement as the title sponsor of the Pro Pulling League. We plan to have a presence at many of their top events and supporting our sponsored teams and racers with the products they need to give them the best shot to win in 2025.”In December, Hot Shot’s Secret announced that they would become the new title sponsor of Pro Pulling League, and the official fuel, oil and additive brand for PPL. Additionally, Hot Shot’s Secret will continue its same level of sponsorship of ODSS, NHRDA, NTPA, UCC and the Northwest Dyno Series in 2025.For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret high-performance oils, additives and lubricants, visit HotShotSecret.com, or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

Broken Records, Broken Cars and Broken Hearts, The ODSS Pro Mod Season!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.