Gold Eagle® Company Director of Marketing Jennifer Robertson Receives Promotion to Vice President of Marketing

Gold Eagle Company Vice President of Marketing, Jennifer Robertson

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold EagleCompany announces the promotion of Jennifer Robertson to Vice President of Marketing effective immediately.Gold Eagle Company, now in its 93rd year of operations, manufactures and distributes a broad line of performance and maintenance chemicals including STA-BIL fuel stabilizers, 303cleaners and protectants, HEETGas-Line Antifreeze, and more. In 2022, the company acquired Lubrication Specialties (LSI) located in Mt. Gilead, OH. LSI is the manufacturer of Hot Shot’s Secretperformance fuel and oil treatments and lubricants and the fastest growing performance lubricant brand in the USA.As Vice President of Marketing, Robertson will join the company’s executive team and oversee all the company’s marketing teams including the Hot Shot’s Secret Marketing department. With over 23 years of experience working at Gold Eagle, Robertson has risen through the ranks from Marketing Assistant to consecutive roles as Brand Manager for STA-BIL and 303 Products, to Director of Marketing in 2021. Throughout her career, she has played a key role in launching new products, leading a variety of consumer research initiatives, and collaborating closely with both her team and the sales team to develop strategies that will ensure the company’s products remain top-of-mind for consumers and maintain strong brand equity across diverse markets, including automotive, outdoor power, powersports, agriculture, and marine. Robertson also is making history as the first woman to be named Vice President at Gold Eagle Company.Gold Eagle Company Chief Operating and Chief Marketing Officer, Matthew Banach, says, “At Gold Eagle Company, we take great pride in the strength and integrity of our brands, and Jennifer has been a key driver of our success over the past 23 years. Her exceptional analytical skills and leadership have evolved with the market, offering a unique perspective that has consistently delivered remarkable results. We appreciate her dedication to Gold Eagle Company and look forward to her contributions as a member of the executive team."Robertson is a graduate of the University of Iowa and received her MBA in Marketing and Management from The University of Illinois at Chicago. She is active with the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Auto Care Association, and the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX).For more information about Gold Eagle Company news and products visit www.goldeagle.com About Gold EagleCompanyFounded in 1932, Gold EagleCo. is a family-owned and operated company that is an industry pioneer in the production and distribution of performance chemicals and surface treatments. Gold Eagle is driven to produce innovative products that protect and preserve the things we love and its award-winning lineup of products, includes STA-BIL, 303products, Hot Shot’s Secret, TriNova, HEETGas-Line Antifreeze, and 104+Octane Boost.

