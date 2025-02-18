Gold Eagle® Company Promotes CFO Kevin R. Krueger, CPA to Chief Financial and Investment Officer (CFIO)

Kevin Krueger, Gold Eagle Company CFIO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold EagleCompany is pleased to announce that CFO Kevin Krueger has been promoted to Chief Financial and Investment Officer (CFIO). In his expanded role, Krueger will continue overseeing financial management, IT, and legal matters for the company’s iconic brands – STA-BIL , HEET, and Hot Shot’s Secret. Additionally, he will now focus on developing the company’s long-term investment strategy and managing corporate investments and acquisitions.Krueger joined Gold EagleCompany as a Controller in 2013 and was promoted to CFO in 2016. With over a decade of experience on various leadership teams, including the Executive Team, IT Steering, Finance, M&A, and Risk Management, Krueger is widely recognized for his commitment to innovation, financial acumen, and significant contributions to major company initiatives such as acquisitions.Gold Eagle Company CEO and Board Chairman Marc Blackman, says, “Kevin’s business acumen and financial knowledge has helped Gold Eagle Company grow in the face of stiff competition. He has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and played a pivotal role in 2022 in facilitating Gold Eagle's acquisition of Lubrication Specialties, manufacturer of Hot Shot’s Secret. His input has been instrumental in the seamless integration of new subsidiaries into the Gold Eagle family.”Gold Eagle Company manufactures and distributes STA-BILfuel stabilizers, 303cleaners and protectants, HEETGas-Line Antifreeze, and Hot Shot’s Secretperformance fuel and oil treatments and lubricants, to more than 30,000 retail stores, and is the source for many chemical-based private brands.Krueger is a graduate of the Northern Illinois University College of Business and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a member of Flourish Advisory Boards, an organization designed to advise C-suite executives and build their leadership skills and serves too as a board member for Curing Kids Cancer, a non-profit dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research.For more information about Gold Eagle Company news and products visit www.goldeagle.com About Gold EagleCompanyFounded in 1932, Gold EagleCo. is a family-owned and operated company that is an industry pioneer in the production and distribution of performance chemicals and surface treatments. Gold Eagle is driven to produce innovative products that protect and preserve the things we love and its award-winning lineup of products, includes STA-BIL, 303products, Hot Shot’s Secret, TriNova, HEETGas-Line Antifreeze, and 104+Octane Boost.

