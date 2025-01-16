FOLLOW YOUR HEART, NOT the CROWD—ellee ven RELEASES a POWERFUL NEW SINGLE, 'I KNOW SO'

the Groovalution

ellee ven's New Track, "I Know So," is Turning up the Volume on Confidence

I wanted to write a song that taps into this overwhelming pressure we face to always be agreeable and acceptable. Loving yourself means following your heart and not the crowd.” — Singer, songwriter and producer, ellee ven

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ellee ven’s new single, "I Know So," is a powerful track that delves into the complexities of a culture that values surface-level agreeability over personal conviction and the ability to trust what’s inside one’s own heart.

ellee ven is no stranger to bold introspection and emotional depth. “I Know So” speaks directly to the modern struggle between being true to oneself and the societal urge to blend in. The song invites listeners to challenge superficiality and rediscover one’s own inner voice.

“I wanted to write a song that taps into this overwhelming pressure we face to always be agreeable and acceptable,” says ellee ven. “We live in a world where the terms of what it means to be successful are completely irrational. 'I Know So' is my way of saying loving yourself means following your heart and not the crowd.”

The song's release comes at a time when social media, groupthink, and cancel culture have further amplified the tension between personal truth and public perception. With “I Know So,” ellee ven challenges the status quo and invites listeners to embrace their individuality in the face of societal expectations.

About ellee ven

ellee ven is a multi-faceted music artist, producer and investor known for her honest lyrics, emotive voice, and musical style that blends elements of electronica, pop and R&B. She has gained recognition for her ability to tackle complex themes such as self-discovery, love, and the impact of social pressures, all while creating songs that are both fun and thought-provoking. With a global fan base and a commitment to using music as a platform for positive inspiration, ellee ven is poised for continued success in the music industry.

“I Know So,” is the title track of ellee ven’s new album set to release in Spring 2025. Weeklong recording sessions with her band, The Groovalution, have already been underway at Larrabee Studios in North Hollywood, CA with additional sessions coming soon.

ellee ven’s lifestyle brand is also called The Groovalution where you can find the band’s Creativity Quiz, which is a tool for identifying and harnessing the power of creativity.

You can find, "I Know So" and all ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music.

I Know So by ellee ven

