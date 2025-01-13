DCFS and St. Bernard Parish Library Partner to Offer In-Person Services and Application Assistance

BATON ROUGE, LA - Thanks to a new partnership between St. Bernard Parish Library and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), residents may now receive in-person assistance with certain public benefits at the library located at 2600 Palmisano Boulevard in Chalmette every Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

DCFS staff will be present to answer questions and help residents with applications for SNAP, FITAP and KCSP. No appointments are necessary. Assistance will be provided on a walk-in basis.

This latest collaboration underscores the agency’s commitment to bringing vital services to the communities where Louisiana families live and work.

Residents can also receive help with these in-person services at East New Orleans Regional Library, Algiers Regional Library, Norman Mayer Library, Ochsner Health Center Lapalco and Ochsner Medical Center Jefferson Hwy. Check http://dcfs.la.gov/directory for dates and hours.

In-person services in the greater New Orleans area are also available at our SNAP offices in Algiers and East Jefferson. Visit http://dcfs.la.gov/directory for more details or to find a DCFS office near you.

St. Bernard Parish Main Library

2600 Palmisano Blvd., Chalmette, LA 70043

Date and Time

Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

About Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

DCFS is the state agency responsible for keeping children safe, helping individuals and families become self-sufficient and providing refuge during disasters. The Division of Family Support administers the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, Workforce Development (SET for Success), Child Support Enforcement, Disability Determination Services, and federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. The Child Welfare Division manages Child Protection Investigations, Family Services, Foster Care and Adoption Services. Through its Division of Emergency Preparedness and Response, DCFS supports the state's disaster response and recovery functions that involve evacuation, sheltering, emergency food assistance and human services. For more information, visit www.dcfs.la.gov.