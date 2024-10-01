Hurricane Francine Disaster Food Assistance Available for Jefferson Parish

Newsroom DSNAP Application opens October 2; Deadline to Apply for SNAP Supplements is October 8

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval on September 27, 2024, for multiple forms of disaster food assistance for Hurricane Francine-affected families in Jefferson Parish. USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) authorized Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) operations and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) supplements.

Non-SNAP Households:

DSNAP interviews will start on Wednesday, October 2. According to FNS guidelines, DSNAP operations cannot begin until all other federal disaster food assistance programs in a parish have ended (including PODs and Disaster Household Distribution) and essential services, such as power, telephone/internet, mail and grocery stores, are fully operational.

For DSNAP Applicants:

Residents in Jefferson Parish should call the LAHelp-U Customer Service Center at 1-888-LAHELP-U (1-888-524-3578) or 206-792-7538 to apply for DSNAP on their designated day (by first letter of last name; see schedule below) or during one of the A-Z days open to all residents in the parish. Application hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. After selecting your language, press 6 followed by 1.

Vulnerable groups, including the elderly and disabled, who are unable to apply by phone can apply in person at the North Kenner and Westwego libraries.

Residents are encouraged to apply by phone when possible.

Translation services are available throughout the application process. A worker will verify your identity, residency and disaster-related expenses from September 9, 2024, to October 8, 2024. Most applicants will learn their approval status and benefit amount immediately, followed by a confirmation letter sent by mail.

Applicants can designate an Authorized Representative to apply on their behalf, but this requires approval from the head of the household, who will be contacted to confirm the authorization.

Approved applicants will receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card by mail.

Application Schedule for Jefferson Parish:

Residents should apply for DSNAP by phone on their assigned day by last name.

Day 1 (Wednesday, Oct. 2) –A-G

Day 2 (Thursday, Oct. 3) – H-M

Day 3 (Friday, Oct. 4) – N-Z

Day 4 (Monday, Oct. 7) – Open to all

Day 5 (Tuesday, Oct. 8) – Open to all

In-Person Option for Vulnerable Groups Who Cannot Apply by Phone:

North Kenner Library

630 W Esplanade Ave. Kenner, LA 70065

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., M-F

Westwego Library

635 Fourth St. Westwego, LA 70094

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., M-F

DSNAP provides disaster food benefits to households that would not normally be eligible for the SNAP. Current SNAP recipients are not eligible to receive DSNAP benefits.

DSNAP eligibility is determined by federal guidelines. It is based on net income and available resources minus disaster-related expenses. Residents in Jefferson Parish can use the DSNAP estimator tool on the DCFS website to get an idea of whether they might be eligible for benefits before they apply.

This means-tested program can only be activated when the state requests it after the President has authorized the Stafford Act and individual assistance (IA) has been approved for an impacted parish. A parish with IA approval must separately request DSNAP, and FNS must approve the DSNAP operation before benefits are issued.

Current SNAP Recipients: What You Need to Know

SNAP Supplements: Hurricane-affected SNAP households in Jefferson Parish who do not already receive the maximum monthly allotment may apply for supplemental benefits to bring their households to the maximum for one month.

As part of disaster relief efforts, these benefits ensure DSNAP households and regular SNAP recipients, who cannot get DSNAP, receive the same level of support. SNAP recipients in Jefferson Parish who receive supplemental benefits will have the benefits loaded directly to their SNAP card. To request supplemental benefits, SNAP recipients must complete and submit the Statement of Disaster Loss form. The deadline for submitting this form is Tuesday, October 8, 2024

How to Apply for SNAP Supplements?

SNAP recipients in Jefferson Parish can apply in the following ways:

Online: Complete and submit a DIS-14 form online at https://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/form/statement-of-disaster-loss . Upload: Scan and upload a completed Statement of Disaster Loss Mail or Fax: Send a completed Statement of Disaster Loss In-Person: If you are unable to submit the form electronically or by mail, deliver it to your nearest DCFS Economic Stability office. Find office locations at www.dcfs.la.gov/offices

###

SNAP Non-Discrimination Statement

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at:

https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (833) 620-1071, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to:

Mail:

Food and Nutrition Service, USDA

1320 Braddock Place, Room 334

Alexandria, VA 22314; or

Fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

Email:

FNSCIVILRIGHTSCOMPLAINTS@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.