First Healthcare Products Demonstrating Next Wave Medical Cart Technology Integrations at HIMSS 2025

LOCKPORT, NY —U.S.-based medical cart and mount equipment manufacturer, First Healthcare Products, Inc., is exhibiting its full line of mobile carts and mounts, mobile power systems at HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, March 3-7, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV, booth #6232. For 75 years, First Products has been manufacturing robust medical carts and mounts to meet the diverse demands of healthcare providers and facilities throughout the U.S.. Each First Products cart is built to meet the unique demands of emerging technologies and applications like telehealth, telemonitoring, acute care, patient engagement, and point-of-care requirements in any setting. Engineered, designed, and manufactured in the U.S., First Products works with strategic partners and other third-party solution providers to fully integrate technology into product rollouts so that healthcare providers are operational right from the start in a fraction of the time.

“We’ve worked with healthcare organizations of all sizes, from large institutions providing telehealth services to underserved rural areas to third-party vendors using VR for patient applications revolutionizing long-term care,” said Paul Smith, President and CEO at First Products. “Our carts integrate seamlessly into all the unique settings where care is now happening, giving healthcare systems the confidence to personalize solutions and to pivot quickly as technology like AI-enabled devices continues transforming the healthcare sector.”

First Products works with healthcare customers to create tailored solutions that meet their exact needs without adding time and costs. The four-step process involves experienced consultation and needs analysis, design and value engineering, solution development, testing, and piloting before full-service delivery and rollout for customers—creating a Perfect Fit.

Healthcare buyers face significant challenges deploying technology in demanding work environments. Understanding that one manufacturer cannot accommodate all deployment needs, First Products has strategic alliances with many leading display, mount, and device accessory manufacturers to create complete solutions. In addition to robust carts and mounts, First Products offers over 10,000 patient charting and record-keeping products and accessories to help customers complete their workflow specifications.

“We bring it all together, that’s why Healthcare providers from all across the system trust us with their medical carts and accessories needs,” said Smith.

For more information about First Product’s medical carts and full line of products, or to set up a time to meet at HIMSS, contact fhpinfo@firstproducts.com or call 1.800.854.8304.

About First Products Inc.

Founded in 1945, First Products Inc. has been a pioneering force in customizing healthcare technology solutions, specializing in ‘perfect fit’ mobile carts, device mounts, and tailored solutions for the healthcare industry. Renowned for our innovative approach, we ensure technology seamlessly integrates into healthcare settings, enhancing provider efficiency and patient care.

Our commitment to excellence is underscored by a legacy of responsive customer service, strong partnerships, and industry-leading warranties, making us a trusted ally in improving healthcare outcomes. With a national presence and thousands of solutions, First Products Inc. continues to lead with solutions designed to address the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and their patients.

