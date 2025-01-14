Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Announces Sale of 12 Acres in Somerset at Sinton to AEP Texas, Inc.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. , on behalf of Somerset Land Company, LLC, is pleased to announce the sale of a 12 acre parcel within the Somerset at Sinton master-planned development. The buyer, AEP Texas, Inc. , is a subsidiary of American Electric Power (AEP) which is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and ranks among the largest electric utility companies in the nation. This strategic transaction marks another milestone in the ongoing development of San Patricio County’s booming industrial and commercial landscape.AEP Texas, Inc., a leading electric utility provider headquartered in Corpus Christi, serves over one million electric meters across 97,000 square miles, including 372 cities and towns in southern and western Texas. The newly acquired land, located off Highway 188 in Sinton, Texas, will support AEP Texas’s infrastructure expansion efforts, including a new substation capable of providing up to 25MW of electricity to the area.“The sale to AEP Texas is a testament to the strategic location and readiness of Somerset at Sinton,” said Matthew Cravey , President of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. “This development is positioned to be a major hub for industrial and commercial growth in San Patricio County.”Somerset at Sinton is a 250 acre master-planned development featuring US 181 and Union Pacific rail frontage, no flood plain concerns and ready-to-build infrastructure, including drainage systems. The development is ideally situated in a high-growth area that has already seen significant investment, including the nearby $1.9 billion Steel Dynamics Plant, which employs over 600 people and anchors an industrial ecosystem attracting global companies like ThyssenKrupp, Bull Moose Tube and Feralloy Corp. San Patricio County continues to experience unparalleled growth with over $35 billion in industrial investment anticipated over the next 5 to 7 years. Recent developments such as the groundbreaking of the new county courthouse and residential projects by DR Horton further highlight the area’s momentum.The Somerset at Sinton project is designed to accommodate a mix of commercial, retail, residential and industrial uses, creating a dynamic environment for businesses and residents alike. With its proximity to major infrastructure and the region’s ongoing economic expansion, the development is primed to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of San Patricio County.For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Address: 5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240, Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: matt@craveyrealestate.comAbout Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With over 50 years of experience, Cravey Real Estate Services specializes in brokerage, property management and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties in the South Texas region.

