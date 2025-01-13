Calling all Hunters! Hunter Harvest Survey Deadline Reminder

CANADA, January 13 - Released on January 13, 2025

It's the time of year when the Ministry of Environment needs help from hunters: please complete your hunter harvest surveys before the deadline on your licences.

The results of the survey provide critical information to help wildlife biologists better understand game populations and determine management strategies.

"We want to keep excellent hunting opportunities available for the people of Saskatchewan, and the hunter harvest survey provides valuable information for quota and season setting for the upcoming year," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "As a hunter, I know it is my duty to fill out my hunter harvest survey every year, and as the Minister, I can tell you this data helps manage game in Saskatchewan and provides valuable information for quota and season setting."

The deadline for the Big Game and Game Bird hunter harvest surveys is January 20, 2025; the Fur Bearer survey deadline is April 30. Hunters are required to complete a survey for each licence they purchase, regardless of if they hunted or not. To fill out a survey, visit your HAL account, use the SK Hunt and Fish App or call 1-888-773-8450.

The ministry has conducted the hunter harvest surveys in various forms for more than 50 years. Hunters answer a series of questions about their hunting experiences, and the collected data is analyzed over multiple years to identify long-term trends. The results help set harvest quotas, assess recent management strategy changes, and pinpoint areas where different management approaches may be needed.

For more information on the hunter harvest survey, or to access previous survey results, visit: Hunter Harvest Survey | Hunting | Government of Saskatchewan.

If you have questions about hunting in Saskatchewan, contact the Ministry of Environment's Inquiry Centre at 1-800-567-4224 or centre.inquiry@gov.sk.ca.

