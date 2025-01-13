Governor Abbott Appoints Graf To Teacher Retirement System Board Of Trustees

TEXAS, January 13 - January 13, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Laronda Graf to the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) of Texas Board of Trustees for a term set to expire on August 31, 2029. The TRS Board of Trustees manages retirement and other benefits for teachers and employees of the state’s public schools and institutions of higher education.

Laronda Graf of Queen City is the director of Human Resources for the Atlanta Independent School District (AISD). She is now in her 22nd year in public education employment, having previously held other roles, including director of Finance and Special Programs and Child Nutrition Comptroller. She is a registered member of the Texas Association of School Business Officials and volunteers in various roles and functions for AISD and the Queen City Church of Christ. Graf received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas A&M University-Texarkana and holds school business and human resources certifications from the Texas Association of School Business Officials and American Association of School Personnel Administrators.