Governor Henry McMaster to Unveil FY 2025-2026 Executive Budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will unveil his Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Executive Budget recommendations during a State House press conference on Monday, January 13, at 1:00 PM. The press conference will be live-streamed here. WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster WHAT: Executive Budget announcement WHEN: Monday, January 13 at 1:00 PM WHERE: State House, first floor lobby, Columbia, S.C.

