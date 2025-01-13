US Navy EOD Participates in Black Sea Exercise Poseidon Alongside New MCM Task Group

“We share our NATO Allies' commitment to a safe and prosperous Black Sea,” said Capt. Jeremy Wheat, commodore, Task Force 68 Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Europe-Africa, who oversees EODMU 8. “Poseidon is a demonstration of that collective commitment.”

Poseidon is an annual MCM exercise led by Bulgaria, Romania, and Türkiye. Activities included MCM training operations, floating mine response (FMR) training serials with live demolition charges, and diving operations with live explosive charges to rehearse bottom mine search, locate, and over-pressure procedures. Poseidon is an inherently defensive exercise that aims to reduce maritime threats for all mariners, while advancing NATO Ally interoperability and capability.

"We achieved various MCM training objectives with our highly capable Bulgarian, Romanian, and Turkish Allies," said Cmdr. John P. Kennedy, commanding officer, EODMU 8. "I am personally grateful to Bulgaria for hosting this iteration and to all three nations for inviting us aboard their MCM ships."

Within the scope of Poseidon, the NATO hosts activated their Black Sea MCM Task Group for the third time since its summer inception. Bulgaria, Romania, and Türkiye formalized the trilateral task group earlier this year, and Türkiye assumed command first.

The Black Sea NATO Allies invited the U.S. and other non-Black Sea NATO Allies to be observers and to share their expertise and best practices.

“Türkiye graciously invited me aboard TCG Yzb. Güngör Durmuş to observe MCM operations during Poseidon,” said Lt. Chad Keller, EODMU 8 liaison officer. “As the flagship of the Black Sea MCM Task Group, the ship participated in various exercise serials within Bulgarian territorial waters. It was fascinating to witness our allies regional expertise, tactics, techniques, and procedures in the MCM domain.”

Keller also had the opportunity to engage with the crew and task group members, including current Task Group Commodore Capt. Yusuf Karagülle. The Turkish naval officer also commanded Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two in 2021.

“While embarked, Capt. Karagülle and task group liaison officers from Bulgaria and Romania shared their perspectives on present- and post-war, de-mining efforts, given their unique vantage point as Black Sea nations,” said Keller. “We also discussed their thoughts on NATO involvement during future activations of the task group.”

With the Poseidon activation, the task group concluded the three active periods it scheduled for 2024. Bulgaria is scheduled to assume command of the task group after the holidays on Jan. 2, 2025, according to Defense News.

CTF 68 closely tracks floating mines through open-source channels. Since March 2022, more than 120 have been found in the Black Sea, with approximately 78% near Ukraine, 8% near Romania, 7% near Türkiye, and 5% near Bulgaria.

“We are proud to participate in Poseidon and our NATO Black Sea Allies’ MCM Task Group, because both of these initiatives really get after the dangerous but noble and life-saving mission of de-mining the Black Sea,” said Wheat. “Advancing MCM interoperability in this region is crucial at time of unprecedented risk from floating mines as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.”

CTF 68, headquartered in Rota, Spain, is a part of the U.S. Sixth Fleet (C6F) and commands all Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces bridge the gap from sea to shore and provide expeditionary capabilities in remote, complex and austere environments.

C6F, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.