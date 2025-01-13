Become an official MDC volunteer at Runge Conservation Nature Center

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Are you interested in conservation and the outdoors? Do you have a passion for teaching others about Missouri’s natural resources? If so, visit Runge Conservation Nature Center Jan. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to learn about how to join their volunteer program.

Interested parties are encouraged to stop by this open house to learn more about how to become a volunteer at the nature center. Visitors will have the opportunity to visit with current volunteers, complete an application, and even schedule an interview. For those who are unable to make it to this open house, applications can be emailed or picked up at the nature center welcome desk.

The volunteer program is designed for participants ages 14 and older. Questions about volunteering at Runge Conservation Nature Center can be sent to becky.matney@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Dr. in Jefferson City.