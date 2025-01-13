U.S Navy to Christen Future USS Harrisburg

The U.S. Navy will christen the future USS Harrisburg (LPD 30) during a ceremony on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 10:00 AM CST at HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, will deliver the ceremonial address.

In a time-honored Navy tradition, the ship’s sponsors, Pennsylvania residents Alexandra Curry and Jennifer Díaz, will christen the ship by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow. Ms. Curry is the wife of the Honorable Jim Curry, Mayor of Middletown, PA, and Ms. Díaz is the wife of Mr. Chris Díaz, Chief of Staff to the Secretary of the Navy.

The city of Harrisburg is vital to the Navy as it hosts defense logistics and naval supply support activities and plays a central role in the Navy’s national defense infrastructure. The city was originally a trading outpost and later became a top industrialized city in the 19th century with the construction of the Pennsylvania Canal and the Pennsylvania Railroad.

This is the second ship to honor the city of Harrisburg.

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships (LPD) are warships that embark, transport, and land elements of a landing force for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. They provide the Navy and Marine Corps with modern, sea-based platforms that are networked, survivable, and built to operate with 21st-century transformational platforms such as air-cushioned landing craft (LCAC), modern helicopters, and vertical take-off landing craft (MV-22). Harrisburg (LPD 30) is the first LPD Flight II ship, with additional follow-on ships (LPD 31-35) under contract with HII.

Media may direct queries to the Navy Office of Information at (703) 697-5342. More information on amphibious transport dock ships can be found at: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2222713/amphibious-transport-dock-lpd/