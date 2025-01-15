H2O Degree Appoints Keyline Sales as Its Arizona and Southern Nevada Representative

Highly regarded manufacturers’ rep firm provides technical support for H2O Degree’s wireless submetering, water leak detection and thermostat control systems.

Keyline Sales has done an incredible job in growing our Southern Cal market. Their proven expertise will ensure that we meet the needs of a larger market territory with confidence and excellence.” — Don Millstein, H2O Degree President

BENSALEM, PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2O Degree, manufacturer of advanced wireless utility metering and management solutions for tenant billing, leak detection, utility conservation and building automation system integration in multi-family and commercial facilities, announces the appointment of Keyline Sales as their exclusive sales, applications and engineering firm supporting the company in Arizona and Southern Nevada. This appointment expands coverage of H2O Degree’s products beyond Skyline’s existing Southern California territory.The Downey, California-based manufacturers’ representative firm has served the southwestern region for 50 years by supporting plumbers, contractors, specifiers and end-users with a variety of plumbing, heating and HVAC products.President of H2O Degree, Don Millstein, said, “Keyline Sales has done an incredible job growing the Southern California market for H2O Degree. With a deep understanding of building requirements and a team of highly trained salespeople, it was only logical for us to expand Keyline’s existing territory for H2O Degree products. Their proven expertise and dedication will ensure that we meet the needs of a larger market territory with confidence and excellence.”To learn how H2O Degree’s submetering and leak detection systems result in significant water and utility savings for multi-family and commercial buildings, please go to www.h2odegree.com About H2O DegreeH2O Degree for over 15 years manufactures a broad line of wireless radio-based utility submetering, water leak and flood detection and thermostat control systems for apartments and multi-tenant residential, commercial, affordable housing, institutional and student housing facilities. H2O Degree systems measure individual unit energy usage including water, hot water energy, heating & cooling energy, electricity, gas, and BTUs. The systems are ideal for tenant billing, leak-detection reporting (down to the toilet level) and energy analytics. H2O Degree’s wireless thermostat control solution tracks energy use and apartment temperature while allowing property owners to set temperature set-points and schedules, adjust set-back temperatures when tenants are away or asleep, report HVAC maintenance issues, and control for vacant utility costs, while allowing tenants to control settings within those parameters. In 2018, the company was among the first to deploy the long-range wireless LoRaWAN network in multi-tenant submetering and leak detection and thermostat control applications. H2O Degree also offers a variety of LoRa-enabled window and door sensors, as well as wireless water-detection floor sensors that help property owners meet flood insurance requirements. More at: h2odegree.com.

