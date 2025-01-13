Hemophilia A Market Growth Projections 2024-2034: DelveInsight Analysis

Hemophilia A Market Insight

DelveInsight’s Hemophilia A Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Hemophilia A Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hemophilia A, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hemophilia A market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hemophilia A Market Report:

• The Hemophilia A market size was valued ~USD 11,200 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In October 2024, Pfizer Inc. announced FDA approval for HYMPAVZI™ (marstacimab-hncq) as a routine prophylactic treatment for adults and pediatric patients aged 12 and older with Hemophilia A or B, excluding those with FVIII or FIX inhibitors.

• In May 2024, The FDA revised the label for ALTUVIIIO (Antihemophilic Factor), validating that once-weekly dosing provides bleed protection for children with Hemophilia A.

• In July 2024, The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation announced Nevada's first successful administration of Hemgenix, a gene therapy for adult patients with Hemophilia B.

• In July 2024, Pfizer announced the success of a Phase III trial for its investigational gene therapy, giroctocogene fitelparvovec, for Hemophilia A. The therapy met all primary and secondary endpoints, with 84% of participants maintaining over 5% FVIII activity 15 months after infusion.

• DelveInsight's estimates indicate that the United States held the largest market size for Hemophilia A in 2023.

• In 2023, among the EU4 and the UK, France generated the highest revenue, followed by the United Kingdom, while Spain had the smallest market share.

• Japan's Hemophilia A market size was approximately USD 1,200 million in 2023 and is projected to grow throughout the forecast period (2024–2034).

• In 2023, the total prevalent population of Hemophilia A across the 7MM was approximately 45,500 cases, with projections indicating growth over the forecast period.

• In 2023, the United States had an estimated Hemophilia A prevalent population of approximately 14,300 cases.

• In 2023, the United States represented the largest share of the Hemophilia A prevalent population, making up around 30% of the 7MM total.

• Japan's total prevalent population of Hemophilia A was approximately 5,600 in 2023, with expectations of growth over the forecast period.

• In 2023, the United States recorded approximately 3,600 prevalent cases of mild Hemophilia A, 2,900 cases of moderate severity, and 7,900 cases of severe Hemophilia A.

• Key Hemophilia A Companies: CSL Behring, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer, Takeda, Sanofi, Biocad, Green Cross Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche, Bayer, Spark Therapeutics, ASC Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Shir, Carelon Research, and others

• Key Hemophilia A Therapies: rVIII-SingleChain, NNC0365-3769 (Mim8) PPX, Recombinant Factor VIII (Kovaltry, BAY81-8973), Adynovate, efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001), ANB-010, GreenGene, NXT007, BAY2599023 (DTX201), SPK-8011, ASC618, Emicizumab, BAX 888, Rituximab, and others

• The Hemophilia A market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hemophilia A pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hemophilia A market dynamics.

Hemophilia A Overview

Hemophilia A is a genetic disorder that affects blood clotting. It is characterized by a deficiency or dysfunction of clotting factor VIII, which plays a crucial role in the blood coagulation process. Hemophilia A is the most common type of hemophilia, and it is also known as classic hemophilia.

Hemophilia A Epidemiology

The Hemophilia A epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hemophilia A Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hemophilia A market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM countries is segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Hemophilia A

• Prevalent Cases of Hemophilia A by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Hemophilia A

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hemophilia A

Hemophilia A Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hemophilia A market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hemophilia A market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hemophilia A Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hemophilia A Therapies and Key Companies

• rVIII-SingleChain: CSL Behring

• NNC0365-3769 (Mim8) PPX: Novo Nordisk A/S

• Recombinant Factor VIII (Kovaltry, BAY81-8973): Bayer

• Adynovate: Takeda

• efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001): Sanofi

• ANB-010: Biocad

• GreenGene: Green Cross Corporation

• NXT007: Hoffmann-La Roche

• BAY2599023 (DTX201): Bayer

• SPK-8011: Spark Therapeutics

• ASC618: ASC Therapeutics

• Emicizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

• BAX 888: Shire

• Rituximab: Carelon Research

Scope of the Hemophilia A Market Report

• Study Period: 2020-2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Hemophilia A Companies: CSL Behring, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer, Takeda, Sanofi, Biocad, Green Cross Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche, Bayer, Spark Therapeutics, ASC Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Shir, Carelon Research, and others

• Key Hemophilia A Therapies: rVIII-SingleChain, NNC0365-3769 (Mim8) PPX, Recombinant Factor VIII (Kovaltry, BAY81-8973), Adynovate, efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001), ANB-010, GreenGene, NXT007, BAY2599023 (DTX201), SPK-8011, ASC618, Emicizumab, BAX 888, Rituximab, and others

• Hemophilia A Therapeutic Assessment: Hemophilia A current marketed and Hemophilia A emerging therapies

• Hemophilia A Market Dynamics: Hemophilia A market drivers and Hemophilia A market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Hemophilia A Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hemophilia A Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hemophilia A Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hemophilia A

3. SWOT analysis of Hemophilia A

4. Hemophilia A Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hemophilia A Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hemophilia A Disease Background and Overview

7. Hemophilia A Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hemophilia A

9. Hemophilia A Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hemophilia A Unmet Needs

11. Hemophilia A Emerging Therapies

12. Hemophilia A Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hemophilia A Market Analysis (2020-2034)

14. Hemophilia A Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hemophilia A Market Drivers

16. Hemophilia A Market Barriers

17. Hemophilia A Appendix

18. Hemophilia A Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

