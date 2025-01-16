New Book By Ned Chiodo Provides A Deep Dive Into The Italian-American Immigrant Experience

Ned Chiodo; Dedicated Political Activist, Former Lowa Legislator, Auditor, and Accomplished Author

A Memoir of Power and Perseverance: Ned Chiodo's Journey from Immigrant Roots to Political Influence.

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ned Chiodo, a former Iowa legislator, political activist, and established author, has recently published his latest book, From the Tip of the Boot to the Top of the Heap. With his book, Ned dives into the intricacies of what it means to be part of an immigrant community living in America.From the Tip of the Boot to the Top of the Heap recalls the personal account of Ned Chiodo coming up in a society and social structure that opposed diversity and presented him adversity at every corner due to his heritage. Despite movements focusing on acceptance, the tale remains relevant in light of the current challenges facing modern society.Aside from being a memoir, the book occupies an unorthodox place, with the author taking it upon himself to prepare the coming generation of immigrants for the hardship and adversity they will have to endure. The book goes into detail about the path that Ned had to take and his navigation to the top from humble beginnings in Des Moines. Through heartfelt anecdotes and detailed recollection, Chiodo presents the rise of La Macchina, a political powerhouse led by John Mauro that once held significant influence over Polk County’s governance.From the Tip of the Boot to the Top of the Heap is available for purchase on the official website and on Amazon About the AuthorNed Chiodo is a seasoned political activist and former Iowa legislator known for his perseverance and leadership. He made history in 1972 by winning a state representative seat as a write-in candidate, becoming the highest-ranking elected official in Iowa’s history to do so. Chiodo played a significant role in advancing early voting, legalizing riverboat gambling, and shaping national policy. As Polk County Auditor, he introduced electronic voting, a practice later adopted nationwide. As the founder of Personal Representative Inc., a prominent political consultancy, Chiodo provided advice to a presidential candidate, earning him a feature in The New York Times for his political influence."Since I'm not a historian, sociologist, or philosopher, my story isn't theirs. My story is that of a first-generation Italian American who has spoken and lived the language."Ned ChiodoTo purchase the book, visit

