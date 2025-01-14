PrivaPlan and Prophaze Unite to Deliver Comprehensive Data Security and Compliance Solutions
This partnership enhances sensitive data protection by integrating HIPAA expertise with advanced web and API security solutions to ensure compliance.
The partnership aims to integrate PrivaPlan’s proven expertise in HIPAA compliance and healthcare data security with Prophaze’s AI-driven Web Application Firewall (WAF) platform, which focuses on protecting APIs, web applications, and critical business data. Together, the companies will offer tailored solutions designed to prevent vulnerabilities, detect threats, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements in real-time.
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
1. Enhanced Security & Compliance: Combined capabilities ensure end-to-end protection of sensitive data, including patient records and financial information, while maintaining full regulatory compliance with frameworks like HIPAA and GDPR.
2. Real-Time Threat Mitigation: Prophaze’s AI-powered threat detection and response will be seamlessly integrated with PrivaPlan’s compliance services, providing proactive defenses against cyber threats and data breaches.
3. Scalable & Customized Solutions: Tailored, flexible, and scalable solutions designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare providers and enterprises in regulated industries.
4. Unified Go-to-Market Strategy: A joint effort to reach a broader audience and provide clients with state-of-the-art tools to navigate complex regulatory environments with confidence.
"Together, we will empower U.S. businesses with tools to protect their digital operations and enhance resilience against the constantly evolving threat of cyberattacks," said David Ginsberg, CEO of PrivaPlan Associates. "By partnering with Prophaze, our customers will gain access to unparalleled website security and business continuity solutions, making compliance a more manageable task. Our longstanding reputation in the healthcare industry for providing trusted HIPAA privacy and security solutions enhances this partnership."
"This partnership represents a powerful synergy between security and compliance," said Vaisakh T R, CEO of Prophaze. "Together, with Prophaze and PrivaPlan’s compliance expertise, we can provide organizations with an end-to-end solution that reduces vulnerabilities and enhances digital resilience."
About PrivaPlan
PrivaPlan Associates, Inc. (www.privaplan.com) delivers end-to-end privacy and security, offering businesses a proactive approach to identifying and eliminating vulnerabilities while remaining compliant. With more than 20 years of experience in privacy and security consulting, particularly in the healthcare sector, PrivaPlan is a trusted leader who fosters confidence in online systems while safeguarding sensitive information.
About Prophaze Technologies
Prophaze Technologies (www.prophaze.com) provides web application and API security solutions. Prophaze specializes in protecting applications and data across various cloud and on-premises environments, offering solutions such as Web Application Firewalls (WAF), Bot Protection, API Security, and real-time threat detection. Prophaze’s platform leverages cutting-edge AI/ML to offer businesses comprehensive protection with zero false positives in real-time.
