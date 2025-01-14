PrivaPlan and Prophaze Unite to Deliver Comprehensive Data Security and Compliance Solutions

PrivaPlan Associates provides clarity and confidence while navigating compliance. Prophaze is a comprehensive multi cloud application security platform.

This partnership enhances sensitive data protection by integrating HIPAA expertise with advanced web and API security solutions to ensure compliance.

Together, we will empower U.S. businesses with tools to protect their digital operations and enhance resilience against the constantly evolving threat of cyberattacks.” — David Ginsberg, CEO of PrivaPlan Associates.

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrivaPlan Associates, Inc., a leader in HIPAA privacy and security, and Prophaze Technologies, a provider of web application and API security solutions, have joined forces to offer organizations a comprehensive approach to data security and regulatory compliance. This strategic partnership combines the strengths of both companies to help organizations meet the growing challenges of protecting sensitive data while remaining compliant with industry standards.The partnership aims to integrate PrivaPlan’s proven expertise in HIPAA compliance and healthcare data security with Prophaze’s AI-driven Web Application Firewall (WAF) platform, which focuses on protecting APIs, web applications, and critical business data. Together, the companies will offer tailored solutions designed to prevent vulnerabilities, detect threats, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements in real-time.Key Benefits of the Partnership:1. Enhanced Security & Compliance: Combined capabilities ensure end-to-end protection of sensitive data, including patient records and financial information, while maintaining full regulatory compliance with frameworks like HIPAA and GDPR.2. Real-Time Threat Mitigation: Prophaze’s AI-powered threat detection and response will be seamlessly integrated with PrivaPlan’s compliance services, providing proactive defenses against cyber threats and data breaches.3. Scalable & Customized Solutions: Tailored, flexible, and scalable solutions designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare providers and enterprises in regulated industries.4. Unified Go-to-Market Strategy: A joint effort to reach a broader audience and provide clients with state-of-the-art tools to navigate complex regulatory environments with confidence."Together, we will empower U.S. businesses with tools to protect their digital operations and enhance resilience against the constantly evolving threat of cyberattacks," said David Ginsberg, CEO of PrivaPlan Associates. "By partnering with Prophaze, our customers will gain access to unparalleled website security and business continuity solutions, making compliance a more manageable task. Our longstanding reputation in the healthcare industry for providing trusted HIPAA privacy and security solutions enhances this partnership.""This partnership represents a powerful synergy between security and compliance," said Vaisakh T R, CEO of Prophaze. "Together, with Prophaze and PrivaPlan’s compliance expertise, we can provide organizations with an end-to-end solution that reduces vulnerabilities and enhances digital resilience."About PrivaPlanPrivaPlan Associates, Inc. ( www.privaplan.com ) delivers end-to-end privacy and security, offering businesses a proactive approach to identifying and eliminating vulnerabilities while remaining compliant. With more than 20 years of experience in privacy and security consulting, particularly in the healthcare sector, PrivaPlan is a trusted leader who fosters confidence in online systems while safeguarding sensitive information.About Prophaze TechnologiesProphaze Technologies ( www.prophaze.com ) provides web application and API security solutions. Prophaze specializes in protecting applications and data across various cloud and on-premises environments, offering solutions such as Web Application Firewalls (WAF), Bot Protection, API Security, and real-time threat detection. Prophaze’s platform leverages cutting-edge AI/ML to offer businesses comprehensive protection with zero false positives in real-time.Contact Information:Prophaze TechnologiesMedia Contact: Glenn BrukEmail: glenn@prophaze.comPhone: +1 831-217-6365Website: www.prophaze.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.