PrivaPlan Associates Partners with AI-Powered Cyndelos to Deliver Website Compliance Tool TrackerReveal
The partnership combines PrivaPlan's industry-leading guidance with Cyndelos' AI technology to pinpoint website vulnerability and uphold website compliance.
We are excited to partner with Cyndelos to offer TrackerReveal, a service that addresses the critical need for robust website compliance management in today's regulatory environment.”SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrivaPlan® Associates and Cyndelos are pleased to announce a strategic partnership. The partnership will combine PrivaPlan's industry-leading privacy and security guidance with Cyndelos' AI technology to pinpoint website vulnerability management and uphold website compliance with the innovative new service TrackerReveal.
— David Ginsberg
The PrivaPlan-Cyndelos partnership brings together exceptional resources in privacy and security strategy, compliance website deployment, and implementation of policies and procedures. Their united efforts will drive efficiency in customer security and privacy compliance and help to prevent data leaks and breaches.
In today's digital landscape, tracking technologies often pose significant privacy and security risks. Without consistent cookie audits and management of third-party trackers for consent, businesses can find their websites are in a position to display website users' private data.
TrackerReveal is a comprehensive monitoring solution designed to identify these potential risks. TrackerReveal automates website compliance maintenance, ensuring financial institutions, health care organizations, and other industries can focus on their core operations.
Customers gain valuable insights into their website's ecosystem, performance, and user engagement with Cyndelos' AI-powered automated scans. These scans discover vulnerabilities from third-party tracking technologies, offer risk-ranked findings, and examine privacy policies to ensure alignment with regulatory requirements and best practices.
PrivaPlan Associates then builds strategies to bolster security and provides direction for maintaining regulatory compliance, including whether a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) is necessary for tracking technology providers. With actionable guidance on maintaining compliance with regulatory standards such as those set by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), customers can focus their efforts where they matter most.
Stacey Egerton, co-founder and CEO of Cyndelos, says, "Today's leaders face the daunting challenge of defending against data leakages and breaches from so many sources, including their public website. With outsourced website management and regulatory changes, privacy, security, and compliance professionals must stay ahead of the risk. We are thrilled to partner with PrivaPlan to educate, empower, and promote a culture of transparency and compliance through website intelligence analytics."
"We are excited to partner with Cyndelos to offer TrackerReveal, a service that addresses the critical need for robust website compliance management in today's regulatory environment," states David Ginsberg, President of PrivaPlan Associates. "Our partnership ensures that our clients can confidently navigate the complexities of privacy and security compliance, backed by the power of AI."
By harnessing their combined knowledge and resources, both companies are ready to ensure compliance strategies that benefit small businesses and industry leaders alike.
About Cyndelos, Inc.:
Cyndelos, a leading AI-driven automated tracking technology management company, brings cutting-edge technology and digital trust to the TrackerReveal service. Their AI capabilities enable real-time scanning, analysis, and risk-ranked findings of website vulnerabilities, ensuring that PrivaPlan's customers receive the most accurate and up-to-date compliance support.
About PrivaPlan Associates, Inc.:
PrivaPlan Associates is a leading provider of privacy and security compliance, education and training, and actionable guidance. Focusing on helping organizations navigate complex regulatory environments, PrivaPlan Associates offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to protect and secure sensitive information.
