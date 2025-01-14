Industry Veteran Matt Payan Joins Planet Home Lending as SVP, Distributed Retail

Planet Home Lending: We'll Get You Home

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has hired Matt Payan as Senior Vice President, Distributed Retail Sales. Payan brings more than two decades of experience in retail mortgage sales leadership, branch operations, and driving high-performing sales teams, leveraging his strong 30-year finance background to increase profitability."Matt Payan is a strategic leader with an impressive track record of building and sustaining retail excellence," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group , parent of Planet Home Lending. "His expertise and focus on providing mortgage loan originators (MLOs) and branch managers with the tools and support they need to thrive will be pivotal as we accelerate our growth in Distributed Retail."Prior to joining Planet, Payan served as Divisional Vice President at CMG Financial and Senior Vice President of Retail at HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. In these roles, he played a significant part in leading growth initiatives, including strategic acquisitions, and in fostering smooth transitions for branches and MLOs.“Planet’s vision, leadership, and commitment to its MLOs are unparalleled,” Payan said. “Loan officers work incredibly hard, and they need to know their customers will stay in the servicing portfolio. Planet’s unmatched servicing capabilities, including refinances for existing customers, ensure they do. That trust, combined with the resources and tools Planet provides, makes this an ideal environment for retail teams to thrive.”Payan’s leadership approach is rooted in empowering teams with what they need to succeed and building trust that drives long-term relationships. He is a visionary leader with a strategic business plan that will prioritize operational efficiency by leveraging innovative technologies. His approach ensures that while operational costs are optimized, individual producers' compensation remains uncompromised.“Matt brings a unique blend of experience and passion for retail mortgage sales,” said John Bosley, President of Mortgage Lending at Planet Home Lending. “His ability to navigate complex transitions, build top-performing teams, and foster a culture of success aligns perfectly with Planet’s fierce desire to grow Distributed Retail into an industry powerhouse. With Matt’s leadership and Planet’s strong capital backing, we are well-positioned to achieve that goal.”During his tenure at HomeBridge and CMG, Payan successfully led teams through acquisitions, gaining invaluable experience in supporting branches and MLOs during times of transition. That knowledge will be instrumental as Planet continues to expand its retail footprint and attract top-tier talent.“Planet’s leadership is present, accessible, and deeply invested in branch and MLO success,” Payan said. “With a focus on providing cutting-edge products, unparalleled servicing retention, and strategic marketing support, Planet is a place where MLOs can build their careers, knowing they have the full backing of a company dedicated to their success.”Planet Home Lending is part of the Planet Financial Group family of companies, a vertically integrated platform known for its focus on customer retention and servicing innovation. The multichannel ecosystem enables originators to offer clients an exceptional experience throughout the lifecycle of their loans.About Planet Financial Group, LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com

